



India has launched an ambitious Nuclear Energy Mission under the FY26 Budget, aiming to expand installed nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047.





This represents a tenfold increase from the current 8.8 GW, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to clean, reliable, and large-scale baseload power generation. An inter-ministerial committee has been formed to design the implementation roadmap, focusing on expansion, financing, safety, and fuel management.





The proposed reactor capacity mix by 2047 highlights a diverse approach combining indigenous and imported technologies. Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) will contribute 46.5 GW through India’s indigenous technology base, while Pressurised Water Reactors (PWRs)—internationally adopted systems—will add 38.8 GW.





The plan also allocates 5 GW to Fast Breeder Reactors (FBRs) for efficient plutonium utilisation and 10 GW to emerging Bharat Small/Modular Reactors (BSR/BSMRs), enhancing distributed generation and captive power use.





The mission demands an estimated ₹20 lakh crore investment over the next two decades. To support this expansion, India must scale its resource supply chains, requiring 8,000 tons of natural uranium and 1,000 tons of enriched uranium annually by 2047. Operational manpower needs are projected at around 61,000 personnel, and heavy water requirements are expected to rise to 6,400 tonnes by 2039.





Envisaged Reactor Mix By 2047





Reactor Type Description Capacity by 2047 (GW) Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Indigenous 46.5 Water Reactor (PWR) Internationally adopted, mostly imported, indigenous captive use possible 38.8 Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) Utilises spent fuel, help in moving To Thorium 5 Bharat Small Modular Reactors Indigenous, captive use 10





Key reforms proposed include establishing dedicated design and site support agencies to assist new operators, especially private and foreign entities entering the sector. The framework aims to decouple tariff regulation from government control to ensure market competitiveness. A high-level committee is also proposed for faster resolution of land acquisition and clearance issues, improving project timelines and efficiency.





Currently, India’s domestic uranium production supports roughly 2.4 GW of capacity, making import dependence a critical challenge. To achieve the 100 GW goal, the plan emphasises the development of new fuel designs like High-Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU), expansion of indigenous enrichment facilities, and acquisition of foreign mines to secure long-term fuel supplies. India will also strengthen international partnerships for technology and fuel access while accelerating domestic uranium mining and fuel fabrication infrastructure.





At present, PHWR-based electricity costs exceed ₹6 per unit. The committee recommends a set of financial mechanisms to make nuclear energy competitive. These include long-term loans, interest subvention, credit enhancement frameworks, and tariff-based competitive bidding.





Adoption of back-loaded tariff structures, fleet-mode reactor procurement, and phased indigenisation of equipment production are expected to further reduce capital costs. Allowing PSU-private sector tie-ups and relaxing dividend payout norms of NPCIL will improve investor confidence.





The roadmap recommends including nuclear energy within India’s climate finance taxonomy, enabling access to green funding sources crucial for large-scale reactor development. Such inclusion will align nuclear projects with India’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, positioning nuclear energy as a reliable low-carbon alternative.





As nuclear generation scales up, spent fuel reprocessing and waste management become critical. The policy continues India’s long-standing strategy of reprocessing spent fuel to extract usable materials, reducing waste volume. The panel advocates for a clear plant decommissioning policy, creation of a dedicated corpus fund, and assigning waste management responsibilities to operators to ensure safety and long-term sustainability.





India’s 100 GW Nuclear Energy Mission represents a transformational shift in the country’s energy architecture. The integration of indigenous reactor technology, international collaboration, structural reforms, and innovative financing models will not only fortify India’s energy security but also elevate it as a global nuclear energy leader by 2047.





The initiative underscores a careful balance between growth, safety, sustainability, and strategic autonomy—hallmarks of India’s evolving energy vision.











Based On ET News Report