General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of India, met Major General Mereke Kuchekbayev, Chief of Land Forces of Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the UNTCC 2025 conference held in New Delhi.





The meeting underscored the robust and dynamic defence partnership between India and Kazakhstan, with a focus on continuing joint training, capacity building, and cooperation to enhance regional peace and stability. This reaffirmation signals the high priority both nations place on their defence collaboration, especially in the context of peacekeeping and military interoperability.​





The UNTCC Chiefs Conclave 2025 is a high-profile three-day event (October 14-16, 2025) hosted by the Indian Army at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. It brings together senior military leadership and troop contributors from over 30 nations to deliberate on peacekeeping operational challenges, evolving global security threats, and cooperation strategies.





The conference aims to strengthen dialogue, interoperability, and best practice exchanges among troop contributing countries. It also showcases India's leadership and commitment to global peace operations and capacity building through indigenous technologies and Atmanirbhar innovations.​





Participating military chiefs and officials addressed contemporary challenges in peacekeeping such as asymmetric warfare, terrorism, cyber threats, and political volatility in mission areas. Highlights include speeches by UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who emphasised preparedness and unity in facing future challenges, and Brigadier General Manoa Driuvakamaka Gadai of Fiji underlining the complex and volatile nature of modern peacekeeping missions. General Alemshet Degife of Ethiopia highlighted the growing security threats requiring enhanced collaboration among troop contributors.​





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed India's commitment to a rules-based international order and invoked the Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) as foundational to India's peacekeeping ethos. COAS General Dwivedi echoed these sentiments, framing the conclave as an opportunity to build stronger cooperation for global peace, reflecting India's role as a friend to all and a trusted partner in peacekeeping efforts worldwide.​





The conclave also includes defence exhibitions, bilateral discussions, and cultural exchanges to foster shared understanding and partnerships. It serves as a platform to advocate for greater inclusivity and voice for troop contributing countries in UN decision-making, aiming to make peacekeeping missions more resilient, cost-effective, and future-ready through collaborative innovation.​





In recent years, India and Kazakhstan have conducted multiple joint military exercises (such as KAZIND series), further deepening their defence ties, including training exchanges and specialised capacity building programs. This bilateral defence cooperation contributes significantly to their joint commitment to regional and global security frameworks.​





The meeting between General Upendra Dwivedi and Major General Mereke Kuchekbayev at UNTCC 2025 reaffirms the strong and evolving defence partnership between India and Kazakhstan within the broader mandate of advancing global peace and security through united troop contributions and cooperation.​





Based On ANI Report







