



The recovery of an unexploded Chinese PL-15E missile during Operation Sindoor has opened a new chapter in India’s indigenous weapons development program.





The missile, launched by a Pakistani aircraft in May, was discovered intact within Indian territory near Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Its condition provided Indian defence scientists with an exceptional opportunity to study a fully functional example of China’s advanced long-range air-to-air missile technology for the first time.





Experts from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) quickly secured the weapon and initiated a detailed technical examination within secure facilities. Their primary objective was to uncover critical details about the missile’s guidance, propulsion, and radar systems.





The Chinese PL-15E, an export variant of the People’s Liberation Army’s PL-15, is known for its 145-kilometre range and dual-pulse solid rocket motor, allowing it to engage targets well beyond visual range. Analysts believe its advanced miniature AESA radar and high-energy propellant make it one of the most formidable weapons in aerial combat.





Intact wreckage of Chinese PL-15 Air-To Air missile used by Pakistan recovered by Indian Army





Indian scientists reportedly discovered several unique engineering characteristics that set the Chinese missile apart from existing Western and Indian equivalents. The study particularly highlighted the PL-15’s compact AESA seeker module, which provides improved mid-course target tracking and resilience against electronic interference.





This feature has spurred efforts within DRDO to redesign portions of the Astra MK-2 missile to incorporate similar radar architecture. The improved seeker, already in late developmental stages at DRDO’s RCI laboratory, could significantly enhance the missile’s all-weather and anti-jamming capabilities.





Another significant revelation came from the analysis of the missile’s propulsion system. The Chinese design reportedly uses an innovative propellant chemistry capable of maintaining a steady thrust-to-weight ratio at hypersonic speeds.





By adapting this formulation, DRDO aims to refine Astra MK-2’s dual-pulse propulsion system to exceed Mach 5 speeds and extend its engagement range to over 160 kilometres. Such an upgrade would position Astra MK-2 among the world’s most capable beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, directly comparable to the American AIM-260 and the European Meteor.





Although DRDO has not officially confirmed the degree to which components of the recovered missile will be reverse-engineered, sources within the defence establishment describe it as a “rare technological windfall.”





The knowledge extracted from this single missile is expected to accelerate multiple DRDO programmes, including seeker miniaturisation and advanced data-linking methods being worked on for future AMCA and Su-30MKI integrations.





The recovery comes amid rising tensions following Operation Sindoor, when Indian fighter aircraft executed precision long-range strikes against Pakistani militant infrastructure. Pakistan’s retaliatory use of Chinese-made missiles underlined its expanding reliance on Beijing’s defence technology. Since then, Islamabad has reportedly sought to procure longer-range PL-17 missiles for its J-10C fleet and thousands of Turkish YIHA Kamikaze drones to strengthen its tactical deterrence.





India’s defence planners have responded by intensifying indigenous missile development and expanding existing stockpiles of long-range stand-off weapons. The successful combat performance of India’s BrahMos, SCALP, and Rampage missiles during Operation Sindoor has reinforced confidence in its precision-strike capabilities.





India also plans additional purchases of Meteor missiles for the Rafale fleet to maintain numerical and qualitative superiority over adversary aircraft armed with Chinese or Turkish weapons.





Parallel to these efforts, work on the next-generation BrahMos with an 800-kilometre range has gained momentum. Once inducted, it will enable Indian strike aircraft to target enemy airbases and command centres without crossing hostile airspace.





Defence analysts suggest this capability, combined with Astra MK-2’s expanded engagement envelope, would allow Indian fighters to neutralise threats deep inside Pakistan even before they enter contested zones.





Despite a declared ceasefire following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has continued to breach the truce through drone incursions and rocket attacks across the Jammu and Rajasthan sectors. Indian military officials have noted these violations as part of a deliberate pattern of escalation. While New Delhi refrained from reopening hostilities in May, defence sources now indicate that future infractions will be met with proportionate kinetic retaliation.





The PL-15E’s unexpected recovery illustrates how chance discoveries during conflict can drastically influence the trajectory of defence innovation. By blending intelligence gleaned from the wreckage with indigenous ingenuity, India appears poised to transform the Astra MK-2 into a truly next-generation weapon—one that not only matches but potentially surpasses its adversary’s capabilities in range, speed, and precision.



