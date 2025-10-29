India’s indigenous light tank program is entering a decisive phase as Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and DRDO push their Zorawar prototypes into advanced user trials while TATA Advanced Systems and Mahindra Defence fast-track rival models.

The competition has intensified with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signalling plans for a wider acquisition that could exceed the initial order of 59 tanks earmarked under Zorawar Phase I.

L&T’s Zorawar, jointly developed with DRDO’s CVRDE and designed for high-altitude warfare, is undergoing endurance and mobility testing in Ladakh-like simulated terrains. The second prototype introduces refined suspension geometry, improved amphibious sealing systems, and optimised weight distribution to enhance performance above 16,000 feet.

Equipped with a 105 mm gun, integrated ATGM launcher, and modular protection suite, the Zorawar is also being evaluated with an indigenous power pack from DRDO-GTRE as a replacement for the imported Cummins–Allison engine-transmission combination.

TATA Advanced Systems is working on a lighter modular chassis designed to meet both Himalayan and amphibious operational requirements. Its design emphasises high mobility, digital battle management, and composite armour integration, with scope for drone-assisted target acquisition.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Defence’s contender is focused on incorporating an active protection system (APS) compatible with both kinetic and top-attack anti-tank munitions. Mahindra is reportedly partnering with foreign OEMs for sensor-fusion and soft-kill technologies to meet the Army’s next-generation survivability goals.

The Army’s key evaluation metrics include low ground pressure for snow operations, rapid air transportability by C-17 and C-130J aircraft, and long-range precision engagement using ATGMs.

The tanks are also expected to maintain amphibious capability for Eastern theatre deployment. These requirements mirror the shift in operational doctrine towards agile, dispersed manoeuvre formations capable of confronting both northern and eastern threats.

The indigenous power-pack effort, led by DRDO’s Engine Research & Development Establishment (ERDE) and private partners, aims to deliver a 750–1000 hp class compact unit optimised for cold-start reliability and high-altitude torque.

PTC Industries’ involvement in critical casting and machining of single-crystal turbine blades indicates a maturing domestic supply chain geared toward high-performance armour mobility systems.

The MoD’s “competitive trial” model could see dual-induction where both Zorawar and a private-developed variant enter limited production before full-scale induction. This approach encourages innovation, diversifies supply sources, and aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat thrust in defence manufacturing.

Comparative Overview: India’s Emerging Light Tank Prototypes

FeatureL&T–DRDO ZorawarTATA Advanced Systems PrototypeMahindra Defence Prototype
Development StageSecond prototype; undergoing advanced user trialsPrototype under fabrication; testing expected mid‑2026Prototype design phase; integration trials expected late‑2026
Combat Role FocusHigh‑altitude and amphibious operationsModular multirole light tank for mountain and island warfareNetworked, survivability‑focused light tank for hybrid terrain
Combat Weight~25 tonnesTargeting 23–25 tonnesEstimated 24 tonnes
Main Armament105 mm rifled gun (autoloader); co‑axial machine gun105 mm or 120 mm modular turret; provision for drone integration105 mm main gun with AI‑assisted FCS
Secondary ArmamentIntegrated ATGM launcher (fire‑and‑forget type)Remote weapon station; twin ATGM or loitering munition optionATGM capability with top‑attack protection
Armour ProtectionModular composite with add‑on ERA panelsAdvanced composite hull with optional APSReinforced passive armour with hybrid APS (hard + soft kill)
Power PackImported Cummins–Allison (initial); transitioning to DRDO‑GTRE indigenous 1000 hp unitIndigenous lightweight diesel hybrid under joint developmentCollaboration with European OEM for 850–900 hp engine
TransmissionFully automatic, hydro‑mechanicalCompact electronic control systemAdaptive hydrostatic unit
MobilityDesigned for >70 km/h on road; superior high‑altitude torqueLightweight chassis with amphibious propulsionBalanced design for terrain versatility
Operational Range450–500 kmApprox. 500 kmApprox. 480 km
Crew3 (Commander, Gunner, Driver)3 (digital cockpit)3 with advanced situational awareness suite
Electronics and SensorsFCS with thermal sighting, laser rangefinder, and AI‑based stabilisationIntegrated battle management system; UAV link for reconnaissance360° situational camera network; radar‑linked APS
TransportabilityAirliftable by C‑17, C‑130J, Chinook sling-loadAir and sea transport-ready with modular breakdown designCompact footprint to fit in tactical transport aircraft
Status (Oct 2025)Undergoing Ladakh and amphibious field trialsCompleting systems integrationArmour and APS testing at concept stage


