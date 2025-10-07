



Pakistani security forces are engaged in an intensified military operation in Zehri, a tehsil in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, which has led to allegations of serious human rights abuses.





Reports indicate that the forces have conducted door-to-door searches, during which residents reportedly faced physical assaults and arbitrary detentions. Among those detained are Safia Bibi, the sister of Sheikh Abdul Samad, and several others, including Zahid son of Aziz, Asif Baloch, and Asadullah, a local shopkeeper.





The military campaign has reportedly resulted in widespread destruction, with multiple houses demolished using explosives. Local sources confirm that many homes in Zehri have been destroyed, leaving residents displaced and devastated.





In addition to homes, security personnel are accused of desecrating graves of slain Baloch pro-independence fighters. Notably, the grave of BLA commander Zia ur Rehman, known as Diljan, who died during a 2018 clash, has been disturbed, with soldiers smashing headstones and disrupting burial sites.





A significant military presence now dominates the area, particularly in Norgama, with a strict curfew enforcing control over the local population. All access routes to and from Zehri have been sealed off, effectively isolating the town. The region’s only hospital has reportedly been converted into a military post, leading to the closure of all other medical facilities in the vicinity.





This blockade has had severe humanitarian consequences. A woman named Fehmida, daughter of Wahid Bakhsh, suffered a stillbirth due to the inability to reach medical care during the curfew. Her health condition remains critical. Furthermore, internet and mobile phone services have been suspended for nearly two weeks, cutting off communication from Zehri to the outside world.





These developments follow airstrikes conducted in September, which reportedly killed seven civilians, fuelling fears of escalating military repression in the region. The ongoing operation in Zehri reflects a broader pattern of forceful military campaigns in Balochistan, with growing concerns about violations of human rights amid heavy security crackdowns.





Based On ANI Report







