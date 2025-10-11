



IndiGo has announced the launch of daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, China, starting November 10, 2025. The service will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft, marking a significant step in restoring connectivity between the two nations.





This follows closely on the heels of the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) earlier confirmation of the resumption of direct flights between India and China after a prolonged suspension.





Direct flights between the two countries were halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with operations remaining suspended amid tensions stemming from the Doklam standoff. The recent developments signal a thaw in bilateral relations, highlighted by China’s reaffirmation of its commitment to mutual development and cooperation. A spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy welcomed the move, underscoring its importance for renewed engagement.





IndiGo is among the first carriers to resume services between India and China since the pandemic. The airline had earlier announced that daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou would commence from October 26, 2025, further strengthening its China network. This expansion reflects IndiGo’s strategy to leverage both direct bilateral routes and its extensive domestic and international connections.





Speaking on the new route, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, emphasized the potential of enhanced connectivity for trade, investment, tourism, education, and broader cultural exchange. He expressed confidence that connecting Guangzhou with IndiGo’s growing network will accelerate opportunities in multiple sectors and reinforce the carrier’s commitment to "connect India to the world."





The Delhi–Guangzhou flight is scheduled to depart Delhi at 9:45 pm, arriving in Guangzhou at 4:40 am, with the return service leaving Guangzhou at 5:50 am and landing in Delhi at 10:10 am. Tickets for this route are already available on the IndiGo website, targeting both business and leisure travellers.





In addition to its China expansion, IndiGo has announced the launch of daily direct flights between Delhi and Hanoi from December 20, 2025. Operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, this new route will connect India’s capital to one of Southeast Asia’s key cultural and business hubs. IndiGo already operates 14 weekly flights between Kolkata and Hanoi as well as Ho Chi Minh City, ensuring comprehensive connectivity in the Vietnam market.





The MEA has noted that the resumption of direct flights between India and China reflects improving bilateral ties and a broader trend towards normalisation in relations.





This civil aviation milestone could pave the way for stronger regional cooperation and enhanced people-to-people contact, bolstering economic and diplomatic engagement after years of restricted travel and strained relations.



