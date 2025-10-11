



Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited the historic Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on October 11, 2025. The visit came on the sidelines of his engagements in India and was marked by cordial interactions with religious leaders and the local community.





He met Maulana Arshad Madani, President of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, and expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended during his visit.





Muttaqi conveyed his gratitude for the warm reception and the large turnout of locals and scholars. He noted the significance of historical and cultural ties between Afghanistan and India, emphasising that the relationship was being nurtured through continued engagement. Referring to his earlier meetings in Delhi, he described the trajectory of bilateral relations as promising, stating that “our future is bright” and expressing hope for more frequent exchanges between Delhi and Kabul.





During their conversation, Maulana Arshad Madani stressed that the meeting was not political in nature, focusing instead on historical bonds. He recalled Afghanistan’s contributions to India’s independence movement, drawing parallels between Afghanistan’s own struggles against global powers and India’s fight against British colonial rule. Madani highlighted shared legacies of resistance and unity, suggesting they formed a foundation for enduring relations between the peoples of both nations.





Madani also stated that the engagement signalled a shift in perceptions, specifically addressing past concerns in India about the infiltration of terrorists from Afghan territory. He asserted that after this meeting, it was “confirmed” no terrorists would be sent to India from Afghanistan, indicating a reassurance from the Taliban government to prevent cross-border militancy.





Earlier in the day, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, Amir Khan Muttaqi reiterated his optimism about India–Afghanistan ties. He expressed appreciation for the warmth of the reception in Deoband and for the solidarity shown by the Ulema and residents, describing the journey as “very good so far.” His remarks reflected a diplomatic effort to project Afghanistan–India relations as mutually beneficial and on a positive trajectory.





The Deoband visit served as a symbolic reaffirmation of shared history and cultural connections, while also functioning as a diplomatic gesture to ease old tensions and encourage closer people-to-people and political links. The absence of formal political talks was contrasted with strong cultural messaging from both sides, underlining religion- and history-based goodwill as a bridge for future cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







