



India is accelerating its lunar exploration program with a focused roadmap that includes missions Chandrayaan-6, 7, and 8, following the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions. This sequence of missions is part of a long-term strategic plan unveiled during the National Space Day meet, aimed at landing an astronaut on the Moon by 2040.





Chandrayaan-4 is India’s first lunar sample return mission, authorised by the government and scheduled around 2027-2028. It will bring back lunar rocks and soil to Earth, offering India direct access to pristine lunar material for scientific study.





This mission represents a major leap in planetary science for India, developing critical technologies such as surface sampling, drilling mechanisms, and sample storage and transfer systems, with significant involvement from Indian industries and academia.





Following this, Chandrayaan-5, also called the Lupxe mission, is a joint India-Japan collaboration focusing on exploring the Moon’s south pole region. It will feature an Indian-built lander and a Japanese rover, expected to be the heaviest rover deployed on the lunar surface.





This mission deepens India’s global space partnerships, leveraging Indian instruments and Japan’s H3 rocket launch capability to explore volatile compounds in permanently shadowed craters, crucial for understanding lunar resources and future habitation possibilities.





Looking ahead, Chandrayaan-6, 7, and 8 will differ from their predecessors by focusing primarily on lunar infrastructure development rather than direct surface exploration. These missions aim to establish the essential environment for crewed lunar landings by building navigation, communication, and relay systems around the Moon. Such infrastructure will enable precision landings and reliable data transfer for India’s planned human missions, ensuring operational safety and success for astronauts.





ISRO officials stress that these later missions are key strategic milestones rather than isolated efforts. By developing lunar navigation satellite systems and communication relays, Chandrayaan-6 to 8 pave the way for India’s first crewed Moon landing targeted for 2040. This gradual, phased approach allows India to develop capability step-by-step: from robotic landers and sample returns, through international collaborations, to critical lunar infrastructure establishment.





Parallel to this, ISRO is working on the Lunar Module Launch Vehicle (LMLV), a heavy-lift rocket designed to support crewed Moon missions by delivering large payloads, including lunar modules, with a lift capacity of up to 27 tonnes to the Moon.





Ultimately, India’s space program envisions a comprehensive presence on the Moon by 2040, including a lunar space station to support long-duration human habitation, scientific research, and resource utilisation. This vision solidifies India’s position as a leading player in the next era of space exploration.





Summary





Chandrayaan-4 (around 2027-2028): India’s first lunar sample return mission. Chandrayaan-5 (2028-2029): India-Japan collaboration targeting the lunar south pole with an Indian lander and Japanese rover. Chandrayaan-6, 7 & 8: Focus on lunar infrastructure—navigation, communication, and relay systems—critical to enabling crewed lunar landings. Ultimate Goal: Soft landing of Indian astronauts on the Moon by 2040 supported by lunar infrastructure and a dedicated lunar space station.





This multi-phase, systematic roadmap reflects a strategic build-up from robotic science missions to human space exploration, showcasing India’s growing technological maturity and international space cooperation.



