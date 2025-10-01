

The Maharashtra Police has placed an order for 15 American-origin Barrett Multi-Role Adaptive Design (MRAD) sniper rifles worth approximately ₹5 crore. These advanced sniper systems will equip the elite Force One commando unit, which was established after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks to respond to terrorism-related security threats.

According to documents reviewed, each MRAD rifle is priced at around ₹14.75 lakh. This includes 11 percent customs duty and 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST). The package also provides high-end accessories such as precision lens scopes, a bipod, a monopod, two magazines, and a carry case. The order additionally includes about 30,000 rounds of ammunition, greatly enhancing the operational readiness of the unit.





The rifles and their components are being imported by Hughes Precision Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., the Indian partner of Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc. in the United States. While the rifles themselves originate in the US, Hughes will assemble and package them at its facility in Goa, which the firm claims aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ requirements.





Hughes also confirmed that the ammunition in this deal will be manufactured entirely in India. By next year, the company anticipates producing a larger share of accessories and firearms domestically under technology transfer arrangements.





This acquisition makes Maharashtra’s Force One only the third Indian security force to induct the Barrett MRAD rifles. The other two are the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Indian Army. The MRAD is regarded globally for its adaptability—it allows operators to rapidly switch between calibres without requiring specialist support. Units like the US Marine Corps, Special Forces, and Israel’s counter-terror unit YAMAM already deploy this rifle.





The decision to procure imported rifles comes despite the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) advising state police forces to align procurement policies with those of central armed forces. Through the Annual DGs/IGs conference, the MHA has repeatedly pushed states to prioritise indigenously developed equipment to support India’s growing domestic defence industry.





The recommendation was reinforced in April through official communication under the Assistance to States & UTs for Modernisation of Police (ASUMP) scheme, urging compliance with the government’s Public Procurement (Purchase of Make in India) Order.





Force One previously operated Barrett’s .50 Cal sniper rifle. Interestingly, the unit recently lost to the NSG during a police commando competition where the NSG performed better using an Indian-made sniper rifle, underscoring the ongoing debate over balancing imported precision systems with indigenous capability. Despite this, tactical versatility and global reputation have made the MRAD a preferred choice for Maharashtra Police’s specialised counter-terrorism needs.





While Hughes Precision’s role in assembling and packaging the rifles in India provides partial compliance with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, critics argue that such deals rely too heavily on imports rather than true domestic manufacturing. However, Hughes maintains that their ongoing collaboration with Barrett will gradually shift toward more Indian production, thereby bringing in advanced firearm technology and domestic capability over time.





Based On The Print Report







