

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has expressed India’s deep appreciation for Germany’s unequivocal support following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Speaking at the German National Day celebrations in New Delhi, he emphasised that Berlin’s position reflected a shared commitment to zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Dr Jaishankar highlighted that his German counterpart, Minister Johann Wadephul, had been “unambiguous” in affirming India’s right to defend itself against terrorism. He stated that this alignment mirrors the two nations’ core belief in confronting terror without exception.





The minister noted that defence collaboration between India and Germany has gained visible momentum in recent months. According to him, the expanding scope of cooperation has opened new avenues for strategic engagement in technology and security sectors.





Addressing the gathering at the Alpen Utsav, which marked German National Day, Dr Jaishankar underlined the responsibilities shared by both countries in restoring stability amid mounting global uncertainty. He pointed to rising strategic unpredictability and economic volatility as pressing global challenges that demanded stronger cooperation between like-minded democracies.





He described India and Germany as vibrant democracies, pluralistic societies, and market-driven economies with converging values. The minister stressed that continuing to deepen mutual rapport based on respect and understanding was vital to sustaining their strategic partnership.





The year 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Dr Jaishankar used the occasion to reflect on the strong foundation of mutual trust that has underpinned bilateral ties and called for consolidating this relationship across multiple domains.





In economic terms, the minister observed that German companies have maintained a historic presence in India, with some operating for over a century. He noted renewed enthusiasm for expansion, signalling confidence in India’s growth prospects. Germany’s participation in India’s trade negotiations with the European Union also remains an important aspect of economic engagement.





Touching on sustainable development, Dr Jaishankar remarked that the India-Germany Green and Sustainable Development Partnership had registered notable progress. He credited this initiative with aligning both nations on climate action and sustainable growth pathways.





He further drew attention to the exponential rise in educational and professional exchanges. The Indian student population in Germany has doubled over the past five years, while the number of skilled professionals moving between the two nations continues to surge. He described this as a model for fostering a truly global workforce.





Political ties, too, have deepened significantly, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Friedrich Merz meeting twice this year. Dr Jaishankar shared that both sides look forward to further high-level engagements in the coming months. He reiterated that enhanced defence and strategic collaboration are central to this evolving partnership.





Concluding his address, Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed the shared dedication of India and Germany to multilateralism and global reform. He cited their cooperation within the G4 group to advance reforms in the United Nations as a key example of their aligned global outlook.





Following the event, he wrote on X that India and Germany share strong convergences as democracies and market economies, and that their growing cooperation will be instrumental in stabilising the international order.





Based On ANI Report







