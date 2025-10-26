



President Donald Trump has announced a 10 per cent rise in tariffs on Canadian imports, intensifying economic tensions between the two neighbours. The decision came after he accused Canada of airing a “fraudulent” advertisement featuring former United States President Ronald Reagan during the MLB World Series.





According to Trump, the ad misrepresented Reagan’s stance on tariffs, painting him as anti-tariff, a claim the President called “completely false.”





In a statement posted on Truth Social while travelling aboard Air Force One, Trump declared that Reagan “loved tariffs” when used for national security and economic strength. He accused Canada of deliberately allowing the advertisement to continue airing despite being asked to withdraw it, describing it as a “hostile act” against the United States. In response, the President authorised a 10 per cent increase over and above the existing tariff levels.





Currently, multiple Canadian goods already face steep import duties, with general products taxed at 35 per cent, steel and aluminium at 50 per cent, and energy commodities at 10 per cent. Trump did not specify which product categories would face the new rate hike but signalled a broad application. He reiterated that the move was justified to defend American industries from what he described as “unfair and overbearing” Canadian tariffs.





On X, Trump further alleged that Canada’s motive behind the advertisement was to influence legal proceedings, claiming Ottawa wanted the United States Supreme Court to intervene on its behalf. He criticised the tactic as evidence of Canada’s reliance on external rescue rather than fair trade negotiations.





The diplomatic chill deepened further when Trump refused to meet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney just before his departure from the White House for an official trip to Asia. Asked whether he would speak with Carney, who is also visiting Asia, Trump curtly replied that he had no such plans. The snub follows a brief period of engagement earlier in the month, when both leaders met in Washington to discuss trade, border policy, and ongoing tariff negotiations.





The contentious advertisement at the centre of the dispute reportedly cost the Ontario government around 75 million dollars and has been running on major American television networks. It uses archival footage of President Reagan in a manner that Trump’s team claims manipulates his message to oppose tariffs — a position Trump says is historically inaccurate.





During his earlier remarks at the Oval Office, Trump characterised the United States–Canada trade relationship as “complicated,” citing both nations’ deep economic integration and competitiveness. He described it as a mix of “natural conflict” and “mutual love,” reflecting both the cooperative and competitive elements that underpin one of the world’s closest bilateral trade relationships.





The latest escalation marks a sharp downturn in US–Canada relations, with economic consequences likely to ripple across industries heavily reliant on cross-border trade. The additional tariffs are expected to provoke a strong response from Ottawa as the two allies navigate an increasingly turbulent phase in their longstanding economic partnership.





