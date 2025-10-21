



US President Donald Trump extended Diwali greetings to people across America and the world, describing the festival as a reminder of light’s victory over darkness. In his message from the White House, Trump expressed that Diwali was a time for families and friends to unite, celebrate community, and embrace the spirit of renewal.





He highlighted the values of hope, peace, and serenity associated with the festival, calling it a celebration of the triumph of good over evil and an affirmation that light always prevails over darkness.





Also joining the celebrations, FBI Director Kash Patel conveyed his wishes on social media, describing Diwali as a global celebration of light conquering darkness. The Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, greeted everyone with warm wishes for health, happiness, and prosperity.





The celebrations at India House in Washington featured Special Envoy to the President Sergio Gor, who joined Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra in marking the occasion, ahead of Gor’s forthcoming official visit to India.​





Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sent heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. He referred to India and Israel as steadfast partners in innovation, friendship, defence, and a brighter future.





The State of Israel, its Foreign Ministry, and its embassy in New Delhi all extended Diwali messages, emphasising peace and hope. Israeli diplomats, including Sara Yanovsky and Hadas Bakst, joined local festivities, shopping for Diyas and decorations, while Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar shared a message expressing joy over both the festival and the safe return of hostages to their families.​





In addition, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his greetings, noting that families across Canada were lighting Diyas to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended his wishes to Hindu, Jain, and Sikh communities, offering peace and happiness on the occasion of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.





The United Arab Emirates also participated warmly in the global observance. UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali remarked that Diwali had become a meaningful part of his personal journey in India, especially as he celebrated his fourth Diwali in the country. He described the festival’s warmth as growing ever more special, sharing images from embassy festivities and wishing prosperity and happiness to all.​





Across India, citizens celebrated the five-day festival beginning with Dhanteras and following through Naraka Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali), the main day of Diwali devoted to worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and wellbeing, Govardhan Puja, and finally Bhai Dooj, symbolising the bond between brothers and sisters.





The messages of unity, peace, and renewal from around the world reinforced Diwali’s universal symbolism—the victory of light over darkness, and of goodness above all else.​





Based On ANI Report







