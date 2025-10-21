



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended warm Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on October 20, 2025. In a heartfelt message posted by the Israel Prime Minister’s Office on X, Netanyahu expressed his admiration for India and its traditions, conveying his hope that the Festival of Lights would bring hope, peace, and prosperity to the nation.





Emphasising the enduring partnership between both countries, he said that Israel and India stood together as partners in innovation, friendship, defence, and a brighter future.​





PM Netanyahu: "Wishing my friend @narendramodi & the people of India a very Happy #Diwali!

May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace & prosperity to your great nation.

Israel & India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future".

🪔🇮🇱🇮🇳✨ — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 20, 2025





The official account of the State of Israel also joined in the greetings, acknowledging the cultural significance of Diwali. It applauded the triumph of light over darkness and extended warm wishes for peace, renewal, and hope to the people of India.





The message beautifully linked the celebrations from Jerusalem to Delhi, symbolically emphasising shared values and a collective belief in a brighter future. The post reflected the enduring bond between the two nations and expressed hope that the lights of Diwali would continue to inspire faith and resilience across borders.​





Israel’s Foreign Ministry and its embassy in Delhi actively participated in the festive spirit. Sara Yanovsky, Political Affairs Advisor at the Embassy of Israel in India, wished everyone a meaningful Diwali filled with joy and peace.





The embassy staff also joined in the celebrations by shopping for traditional Diwali décor and Diyas, exemplifying their enthusiasm for Indian culture. The embassy’s collective post captured their festive joy, remarking that such traditions allowed them to bring love and light into their homes.​





Guy Nir, the Spokesperson of the Israeli Embassy in India, extended personal greetings to his Indian friends, sharing his delight in participating in the celebrations along with his colleague Hadas Bakst.





Their goodwill gestures highlighted the warmth and people-to-people connect that underpins India–Israel relations. Bakst also conveyed her best wishes on social media, describing how the light of the diya symbolises the strong friendship between both nations and wished everyone prosperity and peace.​





In a separate video message, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, sent his greetings, wishing all Indians a joyful Diwali filled with good health and happiness. He also reflected on current events, noting the joyous reunions of hostages with their families in Israel, symbolising peace and renewal even amid challenging times.





His message concluded with optimism and solidarity, resonating deeply with Diwali’s central theme of light prevailing over darkness.​





The exchange of greetings once again illustrated the close and multifaceted ties between India and Israel, grounded in mutual respect, technological collaboration, and shared democratic ideals.





Netanyahu’s Diwali message was not just a gesture of diplomacy but also a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership that continues to strengthen between the two nations.​





Based On ANI Report







