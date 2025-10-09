



UPDATE: Number of Pakistan Army soldiers killed in Orakzai attack by TTP rises to 16





At least 11 Pakistani soldiers, including two senior officers, were killed during clashes with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the fallen included 39-year-old Lt. Col. Junaid Tariq, who was leading the operation, and 33-year-old Major Tayyab Rahat, along with nine other personnel.





The engagement took place during an intelligence-based operation in Orakzai district on the night of October 7–8, 2025. The military stated that the operation was launched after confirmed reports of the presence of terrorists belonging to the outlawed TTP faction designated “Fitna al-Khawarij” by the Pakistani government.





According to ISPR, the confrontation turned into an intense firefight resulting in the deaths of 19 militants, described by the military as “sent to hell.”





Courtesy: DAWN, Pak





These militants were operating in a region notorious for cross-border insurgent movement due to its proximity to Afghanistan and difficult terrain. A sanitisation sweep is ongoing to ensure no residual threats remain in the area.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss, commending the soldiers’ bravery. He reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, stating that Pakistan would not allow any elements undermining its integrity to succeed. The Premier emphasised that the sacrifices of the armed forces would never be in vain.





President Asif Ali Zardari also paid tribute to the operation, describing it as a courageous act in the battle for national security. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen and assured that the nation stands firmly with its armed forces.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur praised the martyred soldiers for writing an “immortal chapter of bravery and sacrifice” in pursuit of peace. He asserted that such sacrifices inspire greater national resolve in the fight against terrorism.





Pakistan has witnessed a resurgence of militant violence since November 2022, when the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government. The group has declared security forces and law enforcement agencies as primary targets, leading to intensified attacks in provinces bordering Afghanistan.





Recent statistics from the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) reveal that in the third quarter of 2025, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounted for 71% (638) of all fatalities linked to violence, and over 67% (221) of recorded incidents.





Together, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan made up more than 96% of the country’s total violence-related events, underscoring the concentration of militant activity in these border provinces.





Agencies







