



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a strong warning to Pakistan regarding any aggression or misadventure in the Sir Creek region. Speaking at a military base near Bhuj in Gujarat during Dussehra celebrations, Singh asserted that any Pakistani action in this disputed area would be met with a "resounding response" powerful enough to alter "history and geography."





He highlighted the strategic significance of Sir Creek, noting that one route to Karachi passes through this 96-km-long tidal estuary between Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch and Pakistan. Singh recalled the Indian Army's capability shown during the 1965 war when it reached Lahore, emphasising that Pakistan should be mindful of India's military strength and preparedness in 2025.





The defence minister criticised Pakistan's intentions in the Sir Creek dispute, which has persisted for 78 years post-independence. India has repeatedly sought resolution through dialogue, but Singh pointed out Pakistan’s "flawed and unclear" intentions, evidenced by its recent expansion of military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek. This build-up signals aggressive posturing, prompting India to remain vigilant with coordinated protection by the Indian Army and Border Security Force along the border.





Singh also highlighted "Operation Sindoor," India's military response launched in May 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-backed groups. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories and was marked by precise, non-escalatory missile and air strikes, successfully achieving all objectives without aiming to start a full-scale war.





During this operation, Pakistan attempted an unsuccessful penetration of India's defence system stretching from Leh to Sir Creek. Indian forces effectively exposed Pakistan’s air defence system, demonstrating India's capability to inflict heavy losses on the adversary when necessary.





Singh credited the operation's success to the joint efforts of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, underlining the synergy and capability of India's armed forces as the "three pillars" of national strength.





He emphasised that weapons are not merely tools of power but instruments to uphold righteousness and national security. His comments resonated with a message of strength, restraint, and readiness to defend India's sovereignty and security interests.





Rajnath Singh’s warning to Pakistan over Sir Creek serves as a clear message that India remains steadfast and armed to respond decisively to any threats in this sensitive and strategic border area, while continuing its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.





Based On PTI Report







