



India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has declared that Operation Sindoor was a complete success, with all objectives achieved, while reaffirming that the country’s fight against cross-border terrorism is far from over.





Addressing soldiers at a forward military base in Bhuj, Gujarat, Singh underscored that the operation delivered a decisive message about India’s resolve and preparedness.





Singh revealed that Pakistan had launched a large-scale attempt to breach India’s defences stretching from Leh in Ladakh to Sir Creek in Gujarat, but its offensive was thwarted on all fronts. He credited the Indian military for responding with precision and coordination across the services, ensuring that no Pakistani gains were made.





This integrated defence effort, he noted, highlighted India’s growing capability for jointness in operations, a long-term reform that has become central to military planning.





In his remarks, the minister was categorical that India’s counteraction not only repelled the Pakistani move but also exposed serious vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s air defence systems. The retaliation demonstrated that Indian forces had both the technological edge and the operational flexibility to penetrate adversary networks and neutralise threats. Singh emphasised that this marked a psychological as well as a strategic setback for Pakistan.





At the same time, Singh was careful to stress that Operation Sindoor was not aimed at provoking a full-scale war. Instead, it had a clearly defined mandate: to punish and deter terrorist activity directed from across the border. He reiterated that India was targeting terrorism and its infrastructure, not pursuing escalation for its own sake. This distinction, Singh stated, was crucial to maintain India’s credibility as a responsible power.





Singh’s assessment conveys that India’s military has achieved a high degree of readiness and deterrence in the western theatre. However, he reminded troops and the wider public that the struggle against terrorism is still ongoing and requires constant vigilance. Future encounters, he noted, would be met with the same readiness and decisive retaliation if Pakistan-sponsored actions continue.





The comments came just before a traditional shastra puja (Worship of Weapons) ceremony at the Bhuj air base to mark Dussehra. Singh used the occasion to link India’s martial traditions with modern defence preparedness, underlining that the strength of the armed forces lay not only in weaponry but also in national unity and soldierly spirit.





