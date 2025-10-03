



Nine people were killed and four security personnel injured in a targeted bomb blast in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Thursday, October 2, 2025. According to authorities, the explosion was aimed at police officials and occurred along the route of a police mobile unit. Peshawar’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Saeed confirmed the details, stating that initial investigations revealed the device was planted to directly target law enforcement.





The injured officials, reported to be in critical condition, were rushed to a nearby medical facility by rescue services. Following the blast, heavy contingents of security forces arrived at the site, cordoning off the area to prevent further threats and to begin forensic evidence collection. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Masood Bangash added that investigators were analyzing the spot for clues to identify those responsible.





This attack comes just days after another deadly explosion in Quetta, Balochistan, on September 30, in which at least 10 people were killed and 32 others injured. The Quetta blast occurred on a bustling street near the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters when an explosive-laden vehicle detonated after turning from Model Town towards Hali Road. Police sources stated that eight bodies were brought to the Civil Hospital, while numerous wounded victims were provided emergency treatment.





Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the casualties and the ongoing medical response. Security sources described the incident as a major terrorist strike, pointing towards groups attempting to destabilize the province. Social and television footage shared widely online captured the moment the blast ripped through the area, sending shockwaves across the city.





Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti immediately condemned the attack, labeling it a terrorist act aimed at shaking public confidence. He emphasized that security forces acted swiftly, killing four assailants in the aftermath. Bugti reassured the public that such cowardly actions would not weaken Pakistan’s resolve or undo the sacrifices of its people and security forces.





In a social media statement, Bugti expressed solidarity with the victims’ families, offering prayers for the deceased and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.





He further stated that ongoing military and law enforcement operations against terrorist groups across Balochistan would continue until peace was achieved. Speaking later at a public event in Quetta, Bugti confirmed that an operation was actively underway to eliminate militant hideouts and networks behind the recent wave of attacks.





The twin attacks in Peshawar and Quetta highlight the resurgence of militant violence across Pakistan’s north-western and southwestern regions, targeting both civilians and law enforcement. Security agencies continue to remain on high alert, with counter-terror operations being intensified following the latest incidents.





Based On ANI Report







