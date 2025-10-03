



A terror incident unfolded in the Crumpsall area of Manchester on Thursday, targeting members of the Jewish community around the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.





According to authorities, the assailant drove a car into members of the public before carrying out a stabbing. At least two people were killed, while three others remain in serious condition.





Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the suspected attacker was shot dead by armed officers during the response. Worshippers present inside the synagogue were swiftly evacuated as emergency services rushed to the scene.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement of solidarity after the attack. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the recovery of the injured.





Netanyahu reiterated his longstanding position that weakness in confronting terrorism only emboldens perpetrators, stressing that only strength and unity could defeat such threats. His message also reflected a broader concern over the global rise of antisemitic violence.





The attack has left the Jewish community in Manchester and across the UK shaken. The fact it occurred on Yom Kippur has turned what should have been a solemn day of prayer and reflection into one of mourning and fear. Jewish leaders have called for vigilance and national solidarity, warning of the need to confront a re-emerging pattern of antisemitic terror.





British authorities are expected to increase patrolling at places of worship and Jewish community centres nationwide in the coming days.





The Cobra committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Starmer, will likely assess further counterterrorism and public safety measures. Community reassurance will remain a priority, as the government and local police seek to prevent further acts of extremist violence.





Based On ANI Report







