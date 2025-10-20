



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a strongly worded address in Lucknow during the inauguration of the BrahMos Integrated and Testing Facility, declaring that every inch of Pakistan now lies within the strike range of India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system.





He described Operation Sindoor as “only a trailer”, implying that the recent military operation against Pakistan had demonstrated India’s growing military dominance and strategic confidence. Emphasising continuity in strengthening national defence capability, he stated that “victory is now a habit” for India and must be maintained through preparedness and technological advancement.





Operation Sindoor, conducted between 7 and 10 May, reportedly targeted Pakistan’s terror infrastructure and key defence installations using BrahMos missiles. Singh said that the operation effectively served as a field validation of the missile’s performance, offering “practical proof” of its superior reach and precision.





His assertion that “every inch of Pakistan” is within the missile’s range was widely interpreted as a direct warning to Islamabad of India’s widening deterrence posture.





During the ceremony, Singh flagged off the first batch of four BrahMos missiles produced at the new Lucknow plant, which was developed under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor initiative.





Costing ₹380 crore and covering 200 acres, the facility is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of 100 missiles. The Defence Minister also highlighted the economic benefits of the project, predicting a turnover of ₹3,000 crore and ₹500 crore in Goods and Services Tax revenue. He described the event as a fitting occasion for Dhanteras, symbolising both national security and economic prosperity.





In a confident tone, Singh remarked that India was transitioning from a buyer of defence systems to an exporter of high-technology weaponry. He confirmed that New Delhi had already signed a ₹4,000-crore export contract with two foreign countries, whose scientific delegations would soon visit the Lucknow facility for technical coordination.





The statement underlined India’s ambition to position itself as an emerging exporter of advanced missile systems, reversing decades of dependence on foreign suppliers.





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also present at the event, hailed the facility as an embodiment of India’s self-reliance and a major milestone within the state’s defence corridor.





Contrastingly, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling government’s achievements, asserting that industrial progress could not occur without reliable electricity generation and mocking its claims with sarcastic references to Diwali sparklers.





Meanwhile, across the border, Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir issued a stern caution to India. Speaking at the graduation ceremony of army cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, he warned against “minor provocations”, asserting that Pakistan would deliver a decisive response if threatened.





Munir stressed that “there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment” and accused India of employing terrorism as a tool to destabilise Pakistan. He further asserted that all proxies operating from Afghan territory would be eliminated, seemingly referring to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.





Munir reiterated Pakistan’s traditional position on the Kashmir issue, urging India to resolve “core disputes” in accordance with international norms. He reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to extend “moral and diplomatic support” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.





His remarks reflected the intensifying rhetoric between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following Operation Sindoor, as both sides seek to project strength amid heightened regional tensions.





Based On PTI Report







