



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced, that every inch of Pakistan's territory is now within the range of the BrahMos missile, following the successful production of the first batch at the BrahMos Aerospace facility in Lucknow.





Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony in Lucknow, where he was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh said India's defence manufacturing capabilities have entered a new era, with Lucknow emerging as a major centre of the country's security and self-reliance.





Singh remarked that the facility was inaugurated just five months earlier and the rapid delivery of missiles represents a record of credibility and capability.





Singh praised BrahMos as a symbol of India’s growing indigenous defence prowess, combining speed, accuracy, and power. He emphasised that the missile system is now a backbone for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





Referring to Operation Sindoor, a four-day military confrontation in May where BrahMos played a decisive role, he said the operation was just a trailer showing India's military strength, which has made Pakistan realise what might follow in future conflicts.





The Defence Minister also discussed challenges posed by disruptions in global supply chains, especially regarding spare parts, which are used as leverage by supplier countries. He assured that India is overcoming these obstacles to ensure the supply chain remains fully indigenous, underlining the need to develop all technologies domestically, including seekers and ramjet engines.





The BrahMos facility in Lucknow is spread over 200 acres and was built at a cost of ₹380 crore. It is expected to produce around 100 missile systems annually, create hundreds of jobs, and act as a catalyst for regional development.





The production at this facility enhances the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor’s role and contributes significantly to India’s push for self-reliance in defence.





Singh stressed the importance of small and medium enterprises in this growth, noting that Uttar Pradesh will become not only a manufacturing hub but also a centre of innovation and employment.





He also pointed out the economic benefits of defence production, stating that taxes generated from missile manufacturing can support social infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and welfare schemes.





Concluding, Rajnath Singh asserted that India is now globally recognised as a credible defence and technology partner. He said that achievements like the BrahMos missile showcase the success of "Made in India" as not just a slogan but a respected international brand. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India@2047, the defence sector is set to play a decisive role in building a fully developed and self-reliant nation.​





Based On IANS Report







