



Pakistan has witnessed a drastic surge in violence over the past three months, with over 900 people killed amid intensifying militant attacks and military operations. According to a new report released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in Islamabad, between July and September 2025, at least 901 deaths and 599 injuries were recorded in 329 violent incidents. This marks a sharp increase of more than 46 per cent compared to the previous quarter.





The cumulative death toll for 2025 so far has reached 2,414, nearly matching the total of 2,546 fatalities reported in all of 2024. With three months still left in the year, experts warn that Pakistan is on track to experience one of its deadliest years in the past decade.





The CRSS report highlights a significant change in the pattern of violence. While militant attacks were the leading cause of fatalities in previous years, 2025 has seen a shift, with more than half of all deaths stemming from army and police operations. This trend reflects an escalated military campaign in the country’s restive regions.





Between July and September, militants accounted for 57 per cent of the deaths, followed by civilians at 24 per cent, and security personnel at 18 per cent. This breakdown underscores both the intensity of operations targeting insurgents and the mounting toll on non-combatants caught in the crossfire.





Geographically, the violence was concentrated in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. KP was the worst-hit, reporting 638 deaths and over 200 incidents in just three months. Balochistan followed with 230 fatalities, primarily resulting from Pakistan Army operations aimed at separatist and militant groups.





Sindh province also saw a rise in fatalities, recording 21 deaths compared to just 8 in the previous quarter. Although its overall numbers remain relatively low, the increase suggests widening instability beyond the traditionally volatile regions.





Civilian casualties have shown a disturbing upward trend. Notably, a Pakistan Air Force airstrike in the Tirah Valley of KP last week killed 21 people, including women and children. In Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, protests against corruption and poor living conditions turned deadly, leaving at least 10 demonstrators killed.





Violence has also targeted infrastructure. On Sunday, an explosion on a railway track in Sindh’s Shikarpur district injured seven people and derailed four coaches of the Jaffar Express, adding a transport-security dimension to the ongoing crisis.





While militants suffered the highest number of fatalities overall, civilians remain the primary target in most attacks. The report details that out of all recorded incidents, 123 targeted civilians, 106 targeted security forces, and about 100 were directed at militants themselves. In terms of injuries, civilians again bore the brunt, with 355 wounded compared to 209 security personnel and 35 militants.





The CRSS assessment paints a bleak picture of Pakistan’s deteriorating security environment. If the current trajectory persists, 2025 may end as the bloodiest year for the country in a decade, signalling deepening instability and complex challenges for Pakistan’s government, security forces, and civilian population alike.





Based On ANI Report







