



Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have triggered a sharp rise in the prices of essential goods, with tomatoes now costing nearly five times more in Pakistani markets. Border crossings between the two countries have remained closed since October 11, following ground fighting and Pakistani airstrikes.





The economic shock follows the closure of key border crossings since 11 October, after ground clashes and Pakistani airstrikes along the disputed 2,600-km frontier left dozens dead on both sides.





The disruption in cross-border trade has severely affected daily supply chains. Khan Jan Alokozay, head of the Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce in Kabul, stated that both nations are suffering losses of around one million dollars every day. The annual trade volume between the two countries, valued at approximately 2.3 billion dollars, has come to a standstill.





Among the worst affected commodities are fresh produce and food staples. Tomato prices in Pakistan have surged by over 400%, reaching around 600 Pakistani rupees (2.13 US dollars) per kilogram. Apples, predominantly imported from Afghanistan, have also seen a steep price increase, causing distress to both consumers and traders.





The prolonged blockade has stranded nearly 5,000 containers on either side of the frontier, with thousands of tonnes of perishable goods already spoiled. Alokozay reported that around 500 daily export containers of Afghan vegetables are now rotting due to the halt in movement. Pakistani officials at the Torkham border crossing confirmed widespread shortages of tomatoes, apples, and grapes.





Despite repeated requests, Pakistan’s commerce ministry has not issued a formal comment on the crisis. The situation has coincided with Islamabad’s demand that Kabul rein in cross-border militant activity allegedly originating from Afghan territory. The Taliban government has firmly denied the allegations, blaming Pakistan for escalating tensions.





A temporary ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Turkey last weekend has so far held, easing border hostilities but not reopening trade. Diplomatic negotiations are set to resume on 25 October in Istanbul, where officials hope to reach a lasting resolution that will restore vital cross-border commerce and stabilise prices in both nations.





Based On ANI Report







