



India’s successful recovery of several Chinese-origin PL-15E beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles during Operation Sindoor has provided the nation with an unforeseen technological windfall, reported Republic World News.





The missiles, reportedly deployed by Pakistan during combat, failed to reach their targets and landed almost intact in Rajasthan, offering the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force a rare chance to dissect cutting-edge Chinese missile technology.





The PL-15E is known for its dual-pulse rocket motor, active radar seeker, and advanced data-link—features that previously gave China and its allies a marked advantage in long-range aerial engagements.





By examining these systems closely, Indian scientists have been able to better understand Chinese approaches to seeker fidelity, electronic warfare resilience, and radar signal encoding techniques. These insights are now being leveraged to refine India’s own ASTRA missile family.





China, meanwhile, has reportedly been unsettled by India’s analytical progress. Sources within defence intelligence circles suggest that Beijing has hastened the development of the PL-16 missile—a stealth-optimised derivative intended to complement the J-20 and future sixth-generation fighters.





The PL-16 is expected to feature improved radar-absorbing materials, a compact seeker head compatible with conformal weapon bays, and enhanced mid-course guidance to reduce detection probability during cruise.





For India, the PL-15E analysis has already borne fruit. The ASTRA MK-2, nearing completion of its trials, builds on several counter-countermeasure techniques inferred from the Chinese missile’s design, allowing it to resist electronic jamming and degrade enemy radar locks. The forthcoming ASTRA MK-3, with an extended range of over 300 kilometres, will utilise a dual-pulse propulsion system inspired partly by the recovered missile’s efficient burn pattern.





The incident also underscores a growing contest in electronic warfare and missile technology across Asia. India’s newfound understanding of China’s radar-guided missile architecture has allowed it to fine-tune its own signal processing algorithms, improve home-grown active radar seekers, and enhance missile data-link encryption.





In parallel, China’s efforts to shield its designs from further compromise are accelerating through modular architecture updates and encryption algorithm revisions.





Strategically, the episode marks one of the most consequential intelligence gains for India in recent decades, narrowing the missile technology gap with its principal regional rival. With DRDO integrating lessons from the PL-15E into multiple ongoing projects, including air-to-air and surface-based interceptors, India’s air combat capability is poised for a substantial leap, while China races to stay a step ahead.





Comparison Between Chinese PL-15 And India's ASTRA Missiles





Specification PL-15 (China) PL-15E (Pakistan) PL-16 (China) Astra MK-2 (India) Astra MK-3 (India) Type Long-range active radar-guided AAM Export variant of PL-15 Stealthier, compact version of PL-15 Indigenous long-range air-to-air missile Advanced version of Astra MK-2 Length ~4 meters ~4 meters Smaller than PL-15 (~compressed airframe) Comparable to legacy Astra (~3.8m approx.) Similar or slightly larger than MK-2 Diameter ~200 mm ~200 mm Smaller diameter (compressed design) Approx. 180-200 mm Approx. 180-200 mm Range 200–300 km 145 km Similar or better than PL-15 range ~150 km Over 300 km Speed Mach 5+ Mach 5+ Mach 5+ Around Mach 4+ Above Mach 5 Propulsion Dual-pulse solid rocket motor Dual-pulse solid rocket motor High-performance dual-pulse rocket motor Dual-pulse solid rocket motor Enhanced dual-pulse propulsion Warhead 20–25 kg fragmentation 20–25 kg fragmentation Similar or improved warhead Approx. 15-20 kg fragmentation Approx. 20 kg fragmentation Guidance & Nav Inertial, Beidou satellite, two-way datalink, AESA radar seeker Same as PL-15 with possible reduced ECM capability AESA radar seeker, two-way datalink with enhanced ECCM Active radar seeker with improved ECCM Active radar seeker with further improved ECCM Launch Platforms Chinese fighters including J-20, J-10C, J-16 Pakistan's JF-17 Block III, J-10CE Designed for internal bays of J-20 and possibly J-35 Indian Air Force fighters (Tejas, Su-30 dependent on integration) Expected for future indigenous fighters and upgrades Stealth Compatibility Limited (PL-15 with cropped fins) Folding fins for stealth compatibility Designed for stealth fighters with smaller size and folded fins No full stealth compatibility Improved stealth compatibility Special Features Dual-pulse motor for range and terminal speed, GaN AESA seeker for high ECM resistance Compact for export, maintains key tech features Smaller size allows more missiles in stealth bays ECM lessons incorporated from PL-15 teardown Incorporates range/speed and ECCM improvements from PL-15 tech insights



