



Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar, has blamed Afghanistan for the collapse of the second round of peace talks held in Istanbul, claiming that Kabul failed to provide solid assurances on key security demands.





According to The Express Tribune, Tarar alleged that the Afghan delegation’s unwillingness to commit to decisive action against terrorist and militant organisations operating within its borders led to the breakdown of discussions.





In a post on X, Tarar asserted that while the Afghan side initially appeared to agree to Islamabad’s demand for concrete steps against terrorist networks, it ultimately resorted to blame-shifting and vague responses. He said Pakistan’s foremost priority remains the safety of its citizens and vowed to use every available resource to eliminate terrorist elements and their supporters within and beyond its territory.





Tarar reiterated that the Government of Pakistan will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its people from terrorism and reaffirmed Islamabad’s resolve to pursue militant groups threatening national stability. He also extended gratitude to Qatar, Turkiye, and other states involved in mediating the dialogue, acknowledging their sincere efforts despite the failure to reach a resolution.





Diplomatic sources cited by The Express Tribune revealed that the Afghan Taliban delegation maintained a defensive and uncooperative posture throughout the Istanbul talks, often avoiding direct responses and taking a confrontational tone. This behaviour, sources added, created frustration among Pakistani negotiators and mediators who had hoped for a constructive outcome.





Meanwhile, Tolo News reported that the Pakistani delegation walked out of the discussions after the Afghan representatives rejected several of Islamabad’s final conditions.





The abrupt end reportedly followed disagreements over the concluding clauses of the draft agreement and amid allegations of undiplomatic conduct from members of the Pakistani team.





The Afghan side, according to the same report, pledged to prevent Afghan soil from being used against Pakistan but set counterconditions seeking Islamabad’s commitment to end airspace violations and ensure U.S. drones would not operate over Afghan territory. These terms were said to have been dismissed by the Pakistani delegation, ultimately derailing the talks.





Tarar further said that despite prior written commitments under the Doha Agreement, the Taliban regime has failed to act decisively against militant groups based in Afghanistan. He noted that although the Afghan team had verbally accepted Pakistan’s “logical and legitimate” security concerns during several sessions, no tangible guarantees were offered to satisfy Islamabad’s demands.





The Istanbul round followed earlier discussions in Qatar earlier this month, where the two sides had agreed to an immediate ceasefire after intensifying border clashes.





The latest collapse in Istanbul now raises questions about the viability of continuing dialogue between the neighbouring countries amid persistent tensions, mutual mistrust, and ongoing cross-border security concerns.





