



Diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan collapsed in Istanbul after four days of negotiations failed to yield any agreement. The talks, mediated by Turkish and Qatari officials, aimed to stabilise deteriorating relations following a series of recent border incidents.





According to sources cited by Tolo News, the Afghan delegation reaffirmed its pledge to prevent the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan. However, it demanded that Islamabad halt all airspace violations and stop allowing U.S. drone operations within Afghan borders. Pakistan rejected these conditions, leading to a sharp impasse.





The Pakistani side, reportedly frustrated by the Afghan stance, walked out of the discussions. Observers said the withdrawal reflected deep mistrust between the two neighbours, with both sides accusing each other of undermining security arrangements in the border regions.





Former Afghan Ambassador to France, Omar Samad, questioned Pakistan’s commitment to reconciliation, noting that it remains “unclear whether Pakistan genuinely sought a solution or merely wished to appear cooperative.” His comments underscored growing scepticism within Afghan political circles about Islamabad’s intentions.





Tensions further escalated after Pakistan pressed Kabul to officially classify Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as a terrorist organisation and initiate military operations against it. Afghanistan’s Defence Minister, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, firmly rejected the demand, arguing that various countries, including Pakistan, misuse the term “terrorism” for political leverage.





Ahead of the Istanbul talks, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, had warned that Islamabad might resort to unilateral military measures if diplomacy failed. In response, Afghanistan reiterated its preference for resolving disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means.





Mohammad Nabi Omari, Afghanistan’s First Deputy Minister of Interior, reinforced Kabul’s stance, stating that the Islamic Emirate follows a “policy of non-interference” and avoids involvement in other nations’ internal affairs. His remarks sought to counter allegations that Afghanistan was harbouring anti-Pakistani elements.





The Istanbul dialogue was initiated following a temporary ceasefire arranged by Qatar and Turkey earlier in October, after Pakistan allegedly violated Afghan airspace — prompting a limited retaliatory action by Kabul. Despite high hopes, the latest negotiations concluded without substantial progress, leaving the future of Afghanistan–Pakistan relations uncertain.





Based On ANI Report







