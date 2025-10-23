



In a move that has shocked the international community, the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is set to hold a massive public rally in Lahore on 2 November.





The development comes barely weeks after the group’s operational base was decimated in India’s cross-border precision strike, Operation Sindoor, which targeted top LeT leadership.





According to intelligence sources, the event is being orchestrated with covert support from elements within the Pakistan Army.





The rally is being promoted under the political banner of the Pakistan Markaz-e-Muslim League, long viewed as a proxy front for LeT’s activities. The group reportedly intends to use the occasion to demonstrate its continued vitality and to project a narrative of resilience following recent setbacks.





Prominent jihadist figures, including Hafiz Abdul Rauf and Saifullah Kasuri—identified as the chief planner behind the Pahalgam terror attack—feature prominently in the rally’s publicity material. Both men have been sanctioned internationally for their involvement in terror plotting and financing networks.





Security officials believe the rally forms part of a broader strategy by the Pakistan Army to reposition LeT as a counterweight to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has recently expanded attacks on Pakistani military installations. By reviving LeT’s public presence, the establishment appears to be signalling its reliance on controlled militant proxies to reclaim internal security leverage.





Indian intelligence agencies are maintaining close surveillance on developments, wary of the event’s potential to reignite cross-border militant operations. The possibility of a recorded or written message from jailed LeT founder Hafiz Saeed being delivered by his son, Talha Saeed, has further raised concern about the rally’s symbolic significance.





Analysts interpret the rally as a brazen act of defiance—one that exposes Islamabad’s persistent double standards on counterterrorism. While Pakistan continues to face international pressure to dismantle such networks, this planned mobilisation underscores its enduring tolerance, and in some quarters, encouragement of proscribed groups operating under new political veneers.





