



India’s AMCA, a fifth-generation stealth fighter, is making steady progress with its first full-scale structural test model expected by 2027.





This model undergoes rigorous ground-testing to validate design, strength, and system integration before flight prototypes. Flight-testing is planned to start around 2029-2030, with induction targeted for 2034-35. AMCA MK-1 will initially use GE F414 engines, while MK-2 aims to feature an indigenous or co-developed adaptive cycle engine for better performance and efficiency.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is concurrently planning a sixth-generation fighter platform, aiming to define its requirements by 2030 to ensure readiness for the post-AMCA era in the 2040s. This program builds on lessons learned from AMCA's flight testing and is driven by a vision to maintain technological edge in air combat across the next decades.





Key Future Capabilities Planned





The sixth-generation fighter will incorporate advanced capabilities including:

Manned-unmanned teaming, where manned fighters operate in coordination with autonomous or AI-powered loyal wingman drones to enhance situational awareness and combat effectiveness.

Enhanced stealth technologies surpassing current fifth-generation designs to maintain low observability in complex threat environments.

Adaptive engine technology for higher efficiency, thermal management, supercruise, and acceleration, potentially co-developed with global partners, advancing beyond current AMCA powerplants.

Directed-energy weapon integration, notably laser-based systems, for defensive and offensive capabilities such as drones and missile interception, already undergoing trials by DRDO and being adapted for airborne deployment.





Strategic Objectives And Parallel Planning





The IAF’s approach is to not wait for AMCA’s full-rate production (2035-37) but to initiate early concept studies of the next-gen fighter, locking requirements by 2030, allowing technology maturation, especially on AI and propulsion systems. This ensures India’s air combat dominance by incorporating state-of-the-art systems and future warfare concepts well ahead of operation.





Industrial And Programmatic Context





The AMCA program has opened opportunities for private sector involvement alongside Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to scale indigenous manufacturing and systems integration. This ecosystem will likely continue and expand for sixth-generation fighter development to leverage expertise and supply chain robustness.





Indian Air Force is advancing a dual-track fighter development strategy: finalizing and inducting AMCA by mid-2030s while concurrently laying the foundation for a sixth-generation fighter with advanced AI-enabled manned-unmanned teamwork, adaptive propulsion, superior stealth, and laser weapons for operation well into the 2040s.





