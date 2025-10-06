



Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is set to establish a large-scale integrated weapons system and propellant manufacturing unit near Donakonda in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. The ₹1,200 crore project will significantly boost the state’s defence manufacturing capabilities and generate substantial employment, with 600 direct jobs and approximately 1,000 indirect opportunities.





Senior BDL officials have recently inspected the proposed 1,400-acre site for the facility. The Andhra Pradesh government has agreed to allocate 1,346.67 acres for the project, with 317 acres sourced from existing state-owned land and the remainder to be acquired. The industrial complex aims to position Prakasam district as a centre of advanced missile and weapons technology.





The upcoming unit will work in close partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to produce missiles and a variety of weapons systems for the Indian Armed Forces. The facility will feature advanced engineering integration to ensure optimal coordination among sensors, communication systems, missiles, and gun systems.





A notable capability of the plant will be the manufacture of rocket motors capable of carrying payloads of up to 1,000 tons. These will serve both military applications and space research initiatives, expanding the strategic role of the facility beyond conventional defence production.





According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), government and regulatory approvals are anticipated by March 2026. Construction will commence immediately thereafter, with civil works targeted for completion by March 2028. Installation of machinery is scheduled for June 2028, and trial production is expected to begin by September 2028.





The implementation will occur in two phases: Phase 1 will see an investment of ₹650 crore, followed by ₹550 crore in Phase 2.





For smooth operations, the proposal includes the development of an 8 km two-lane approach road linking the facility to the Amaravati–Anantapur Expressway. Infrastructure plans also allocate resources to meet the plant’s daily requirement of 25,000 kilowatts of electricity and 2,000 kilolitres of water.





Of the total land area, 1,200 acres will be dedicated to the industrial facility and 200 acres will house a township for employees. This residential zone will accommodate 600 families, ensuring that workers have access to housing close to the plant, thus supporting employee welfare and retention.





This BDL project adds to Andhra Pradesh’s growing defence manufacturing portfolio. It follows the ₹2,400 crore investment by Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a Bharat Forge subsidiary, to establish a high-tech equipment manufacturing unit in Madakasira, Sri Sathya Sai district.





Together, these ventures are projected to elevate Andhra Pradesh to a position of national and international prominence in defence manufacturing and research, reinforcing India’s strategic capabilities while enhancing local economic growth.





