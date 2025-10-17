

Marking a pivotal advancement in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the Advanced Night Vision Factory at Nimmaluru, Andhra Pradesh, on October 16, 2025. The facility represents a crucial step in strengthening India’s Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence production and generating high-skilled employment in the region.





Part of ₹13,430 Crore Development Push in Kurnool Region





The Prime Minister’s visit to Andhra Pradesh also included the inauguration and foundation laying of multiple development projects in Kurnool district, cumulatively valued at around ₹13,430 crore. Speaking at the event, he emphasized that the new factory will not only bolster India’s capacity to produce advanced electro-optical and surveillance systems but will also significantly uplift the nation’s defence exports.





Enhancing Electro-Optical Capabilities And Defence Manufacturing





The state-of-the-art facility, established by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), will manufacture a range of advanced night vision devices, infrared seekers for indigenously developed missile systems, and drone guard systems designed to counter rogue UAVs and aerial threats. With an investment of ₹360 crore, this factory will serve both domestic requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and global export markets.





Technical Infrastructure And Scale





Built over an area of 50.54 acres in Nimmaluru of Krishna district, the comprehensive industrial complex includes a 36,000 square metre built-up area equipped with modular production lines. The infrastructure is designed for flexible and scalable manufacturing, allowing future integration of upgraded electro-optical systems and emerging drone defence technologies.





Driving Indigenous Technological Excellence





Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the facility’s launch reaffirms India’s capability to design and produce sophisticated optical and sensor technologies domestically. He applauded the success of indigenous weapon systems during Operation Sindoor, noting that such achievements had demonstrated the maturity of India’s defence R&D and manufacturing ecosystem on the global stage.





Andhra Pradesh’s Rise As A Drone And Electronics Hub





The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the Andhra Pradesh government’s intent to develop Kurnool as India’s premier drone hub. He projected that the drone industry would catalyze multiple futuristic industrial sectors, from AI-enabled aerial systems to advanced electro-optic payloads. Emphasizing the success of drones in Operation Sindoor, he stated that Kurnool is poised to emerge as a national center of excellence in autonomous and surveillance technologies.





The BEL facility is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment over the next two to three years, fostering local skill development and establishing a robust defence manufacturing cluster within the region. The initiative aligns with India’s strategic objective to boost indigenous defence production and reduce dependence on imports.





Strengthening India’s Export Footprint





Prime Minister Modi asserted that the factory’s output will elevate India’s defence exports to new heights, positioning the nation as a key player in the electro-optical systems and drone countermeasure markets. By integrating advanced research, manufacturing flexibility, and global outreach, the Nimmaluru facility exemplifies the evolving synergy between defence innovation and industrial growth under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat frameworks.





PIB News Release







