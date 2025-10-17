



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held bilateral talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in New Delhi on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The discussions centered on advancing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in education and capacity-building sectors. The meeting marks Amarasuriya’s first official visit to India since taking office.





In a post shared on X, Jaishankar expressed satisfaction over his meeting with Amarasuriya, reaffirming India’s continued support to Sri Lanka across developmental and educational domains. The talks emphasized enhancing collaborative frameworks that contribute to human resource development, institutional capacity, and skill-building initiatives in Sri Lanka.





Speaking to ANI earlier in the day, Prime Minister Amarasuriya highlighted that her visit aimed at further deepening the longstanding bond between India and Sri Lanka. She underscored mutual respect, shared democratic values, and people-to-people exchanges as key pillars sustaining the relationship. Her remarks reflected Colombo’s broader intent to leverage India’s experience in governance and reform for Sri Lanka’s rebuilding efforts.





As part of her itinerary, Amarasuriya visited Hindu College, New Delhi—her alma mater—where she engaged with students and faculty. She recalled her days at the institution, expressing warmth and optimism about the youth’s role in shaping future leadership. The visit symbolized the educational and cultural linkages between the two nations, reaffirming the historical ties nurtured through academic exchanges.





During an address at the University of Delhi, Amarasuriya made a compelling appeal for a transformation in political culture. She urged citizens to fight corruption, nepotism, and elitism, stressing that participation in politics remains crucial for societal reform. Her remarks resonated with younger audiences, reflecting her commitment to democratic restoration and ethical governance within Sri Lanka.





In response to questions about incorporating technology into public administration, Amarasuriya lauded India’s achievements in digital governance. She described India’s digitalization efforts—such as e-governance platforms and online citizen services—as exemplary models of transparency and accountability.





The Sri Lankan leader expressed interest in studying India’s approach to ensure her country can replicate similar models to make governance more participatory and efficient.





Harini Amarasuriya’s maiden visit to India signifies a renewed momentum in India–Sri Lanka relations under her leadership.





The bilateral engagements underline Sri Lanka’s intention to engage constructively on developmental cooperation, technology transfer, and social empowerment. Jaishankar’s reaffirmation of India’s support highlights New Delhi’s strategic focus on strengthening regional partnerships through education and capacity-building diplomacy.





Based On ANI Report







