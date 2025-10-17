



ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced an ambitious expansion plan for India’s satellite network and upcoming deep space programs during his address at the 35th Convocation Ceremony of the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra.





He confirmed that India’s orbital satellite fleet, currently numbering 56, will be tripled within the next three years, with close participation from private industry and New Space start-ups. This expansion aims to ensure national security, connectivity, and disaster monitoring through a more robust constellation of satellites.





Narayanan outlined several missions approved by the Union Cabinet, including Chandrayaan 4, the Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan), and development of India’s own Bharatiya Antariksh Station. He confirmed that the first module of the space station project has been cleared for launch by 2028, while the entire complex is targeted for completion by 2035. The upcoming Chandrayaan 4 mission, scheduled for 2028, will mark India’s first sample-return mission from the Moon, symbolising a major leap in planetary science and resource exploration.





Work is also advancing on the Venus Orbiter Mission, featuring studies of the atmosphere and possible deployment of an atmospheric probe. Together, these missions reflect India’s rising stature in planetary exploration.





Highlighting progress in India’s human spaceflight program, Narayanan declared that Gaganyaan’s development milestones are nearing completion. ISRO will undertake three uncrewed missions, beginning by the end of this year, to validate crew module systems and life-support technologies. Out of the eight flights planned under the Gaganyaan program, two will be crewed, with a launch cadence of one flight every six months. These missions are integral to India’s long-term goal of a crewed lunar flight.





On propulsion advancements, Narayanan revealed that testing is underway for the SE2000 semi-cryogenic engine, designed to eventually replace the core stage of LVM-3, India’s heaviest launch vehicle. Recent power head tests have been successful, with integration of the thrust chamber in progress. The third hot test of the upgraded engine, conducted on 28 May 2025, validated several new design upgrades. Once complete, the SE2000 will significantly increase payload capacity and enable heavy interplanetary missions.





ISRO has formally commenced construction of a Third Launch Pad at Sriharikota, budgeted at ₹3,985 crore. The new pad, scheduled for completion within four years, will support larger rockets, including future reusable and heavy-lift vehicles. This expansion ensures operational flexibility for the growing mission portfolio and will complement the existing two launch complexes at the spaceport.





Narayanan confirmed ISRO’s plans to return to Mars through a dedicated Mars Lander Mission (MLM). The project, inspired by the success of Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission), will serve as India’s first Martian landing attempt.





The mission concept includes a sky crane landing system, similar to designs used by NASA, to enable a safe and precise descent. Although the Space Commission has approved the proposal, final clearance from the Union Cabinet is awaited.





To reinforce Earth Observation (EO) capabilities, ISRO is expediting the deployment of advanced surveillance and reconnaissance satellites.





This will close existing observational gaps and enhance disaster management, communication resilience, and coastal monitoring. Narayanan emphasised that expanding the satellite fleet is critical to ensuring the safety and security of Indian citizens, aligning with national space security objectives outlined by the Prime Minister.





