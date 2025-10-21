



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted the significant growth in India's defence production, stating that over the past decade it has more than tripled, reaching a record ₹1.5 lakh crore last year.





He underscored the achievement of delivering over 40 indigenous warships and submarines to the Indian Navy since 2014, noting that on average a new domestically built warship or submarine is inducted every 40 days.





Modi emphasised the proven capabilities of India’s missiles, especially BrahMos and Akash, during Operation Sindoor, a recent successful cross-border military operation. He noted the global reputation of the BrahMos missile, saying its very mention causes apprehension among adversaries and that numerous countries worldwide have expressed keen interest in acquiring these missiles.





India's defence exports have expanded over 30 times in the last decade, bolstered by contributions from indigenous defence start-ups and units. The Prime Minister articulated a clear ambition for India to rank among the world’s top defence exporters, with the capability now being built to supply weapons and equipment to all three armed forces and international buyers.





Operation Sindoor showcased the effectiveness of indigenous weaponry, with BrahMos playing the primary offensive role and the Akash missile system providing vital air defence. This operation underscored the rising confidence of Indian armed forces in their native precision weapons for strategic dominance.





Globally, at least 14 to 15 countries—including nations from Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America—have shown interest in purchasing the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, viewing it as a reliable and combat-proven option. Countries such as Thailand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and others are in various stages of talks or negotiations.





The Prime Minister also noted the broader strategic context, emphasising India's move towards self-reliance in defence production, import substitution of thousands of military items, and strengthened coordination among armed forces to ensure national security. This progress embodies India’s industrial awakening and technological advancement in defence manufacturing under “Make in India” initiatives.





In sum, Modi’s remarks reflect India’s transformative journey in defence production, marked by record indigenous output, operational successes like Operation Sindoor, and growing global demand for Indian missile systems like BrahMos, positioning India as an emerging powerhouse in the global defence market.​





Agencies







