

The European Council has approved the conclusions on a new strategic agenda to guide relations between the European Union and India, marking a significant step forward in bilateral engagement. Ambassador Hervé Delphin, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to India, lauded the move, noting that all 27 EU member states unanimously endorsed the new agenda.





Sharing the news on social media, he described it as “coming with the Diwali spirit”, symbolising renewed optimism and cooperation.





Under the new framework, the EU and India will soon negotiate a joint roadmap to be adopted ahead of next year’s India-EU Summit in New Delhi. The agenda seeks to strengthen ties in key domains such as prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, connectivity, global governance, and defence and security cooperation.





The European Council’s conclusions endorsed the Joint Communication on a “New Strategic EU-India Agenda” prepared by the High Representative and the European Commission. This communication underscores the shared ambition to elevate the partnership to a comprehensive and future-oriented level.





A central component of this evolving partnership remains the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which both sides aim to finalise by the end of this year. The European Council welcomed progress toward concluding a “balanced, ambitious, and economically meaningful” FTA that enhances market access, removes trade barriers, and includes provisions on sustainable development. The deal, once completed, is expected to deliver tangible benefits for businesses and consumers on both sides.





Amid an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, the Council also highlighted the need for closer collaboration between the EU and India in security and defence. This includes an intent to pursue a formal Security and Defence Partnership to enable deeper cooperation, including potential industrial collaboration where appropriate.





The Council reaffirmed its commitment to continued dialogue with India on issues related to the war in Ukraine and stressed the shared responsibility of both partners in upholding multilateralism and the rules-based global order, with the United Nations Charter and the World Trade Organization at its core.





It also reaffirmed support for shared democratic principles, human rights, and the protection of women and children.





The European Council has now tasked the High Representative and the European Commission with implementing the new agenda based on agreed priorities, reflecting both partners’ increasing convergence on global and regional matters.





The EU Council Press described the initiative as a pivotal step in advancing political, economic, research, and security cooperation, bringing “prosperity and stability for both peoples”.





Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently reiterated that negotiations on the FTA are proceeding in a spirit of mutual respect and balance. He emphasised that any eventual agreement must be fair and reciprocal, reflecting the genuine partnership that underpins the India-EU relationship.





Based On ANI Report







