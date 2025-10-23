

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared details of his recent conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, congratulating him on Malaysia’s assumption of the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025. In a post on social media platform X, Modi described it as a “warm conversation,” reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the ASEAN bloc.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the ASEAN-related meetings, specifically at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 27, 2025.

The Prime Minister confirmed that he will attend the upcoming 47th ASEAN-India Summit virtually, citing the ongoing Deepavali celebrations in India at that time. Modi expressed confidence that the summit would further advance the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deepen cooperation across key sectors.





Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also confirmed Modi’s virtual participation, noting his understanding and respect for the scheduling decision. He extended his greetings to the Indian leader and to the people of India on the occasion of Deepavali.





Anwar elaborated that he had engaged in discussions with a senior Indian colleague of Prime Minister Modi to explore ways of strengthening Malaysia-India relations. He emphasised that India remains one of Malaysia’s most critical partners, particularly in trade, investment, technology, education, and regional security.





He reaffirmed Kuala Lumpur’s commitment to enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation under the ASEAN framework to ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.





In a parallel diplomatic development, United States President Donald Trump announced his forthcoming trip to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. The visit will feature a key bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. Trump expressed optimism about the engagement, hoping that talks with Xi could help bridge gaps on global strategic and economic concerns.





The White House also confirmed that President Trump had cancelled a scheduled summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing a lack of substantive progress in diplomatic negotiations over Ukraine. “It didn’t feel right to me,” Trump stated, explaining that he preferred to avoid an unproductive meeting.





The decision came shortly after Russia rejected Washington’s proposed ceasefire plan for Ukraine. Nevertheless, Trump reaffirmed his intent to focus on energy cooperation with China and to use his upcoming talks with Xi to build consensus on a roadmap toward resolving the ongoing conflict.





Based On ANI Report







