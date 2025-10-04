



Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia will increase imports from India to rectify the current trade imbalance between the two nations. This move comes amid US tariff pressures on Russia’s key partners and aims to strengthen bilateral economic ties.





During the Valdai plenary session, Putin expressed confidence that India would continue importing Russian energy despite Washington’s coercive tactics. He declared that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, would not accept any humiliation or compromises contrary to its national interests. Putin highlighted that any losses India suffers due to punitive US tariffs would be offset by expanded Russian crude exports to India.





To correct the trade imbalance, Putin indicated Russia could import more Indian agricultural products, pharmaceutical goods, and other commodities. Russian agency TASS reported that he had instructed his government to prepare proposals for “Indian friends” detailing promising cooperation areas and strategies to balance trade and boost partnership in other sectors.





The statements were made as India and Russia marked the 25th anniversary of their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The Indian government reiterated its commitment to deepening ties across trade, investment, defence, and science and technology. Both sides view the relationship as resilient despite external economic pressures.





Putin also looked forward to his early December visit to India for the annual summit with PM Modi. He described Modi as a “balanced, wise, nationally oriented leader” and said their relationship is built on comfort, trust, and reliability. These remarks underline Moscow’s intent to maintain and expand strategic cooperation with New Delhi in the face of shifting global trade dynamics.





Based On TOI Report







