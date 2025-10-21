



Hyderabad-based aerospace manufacturer Raghu Vamsi has successfully launched its Indra Series Turbojet Engines, marking a significant leap toward complete self-reliance in small jet propulsion technology.





The company announced that the engines are 100% designed, developed, and manufactured in India, reinforcing the nation’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative in the aerospace and defence domains.





The Indra engine series, aimed at powering target drones, loitering munitions, and unmanned combat systems, represents a major step in India’s indigenous propulsion capabilities. Raghu Vamsi’s design integrates advanced high-temperature alloys, fuel-efficient combustion architecture, and lightweight composite materials to ensure high thrust-to-weight ratios and operational durability under demanding conditions.





These flight-ready turbojets reportedly underwent rigorous endurance and flight validation tests, demonstrating consistent thrust performance and fuel efficiency across varied altitudes. The company collaborated with leading Indian test facilities to achieve certification benchmarks comparable with global propulsion standards.





With the Indra line entering production, Raghu Vamsi positions itself as a key private-sector contributor to India’s defence and aerospace engine technology ecosystem. The firm is expected to supply these engines for upcoming programmes involving indigenous drone swarms and subsonic cruise platforms, reducing dependency on foreign engine imports.





Technical Specifications of Indra Series Turbojet Engines







Parameter Specification Description Engine Family Indra Series Indigenous turbojet engines developed by Raghu Vamsi Group Origin India 100% designed, developed, and manufactured domestically Type Single-spool, axial-flow turbojet Compact architecture optimised for drones and subsonic systems Thrust Class 300 N – 500 N (variable by model) Suitable for small UAVs, target drones, and loitering munitions Fuel Type Aviation Kerosene (JP-5/JP-8) Supports standard fuels used by military-grade UAVs Compressor Stage Multi-stage axial Ensures efficient air compression and dynamic performance stability Materials High-temperature alloy and advanced composites Balances strength, heat tolerance, and lightweight efficiency Ignition System Electronic start-up Provides reliable ignition with quick restart capability Control System Digital Engine Control Unit (DECU) Enables precise thrust modulation and real-time telemetry feedback Lubrication Self-contained oil system Designed for long endurance missions with minimal maintenance Applications Aerial targets, loitering munitions, UAVs, micro-cruise platforms Aligns with defence and unmanned system requirements Flight-Readiness Status Certified and production-ready Successfully tested for endurance, thermal and thrust consistency Export Capability Under evaluation Meets preliminary standards for allied defence partnership use





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







