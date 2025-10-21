Hyderabad-based aerospace manufacturer Raghu Vamsi has successfully launched its Indra Series Turbojet Engines, marking a significant leap toward complete self-reliance in small jet propulsion technology.

The company announced that the engines are 100% designed, developed, and manufactured in India, reinforcing the nation’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative in the aerospace and defence domains.

The Indra engine series, aimed at powering target drones, loitering munitions, and unmanned combat systems, represents a major step in India’s indigenous propulsion capabilities. Raghu Vamsi’s design integrates advanced high-temperature alloys, fuel-efficient combustion architecture, and lightweight composite materials to ensure high thrust-to-weight ratios and operational durability under demanding conditions.

These flight-ready turbojets reportedly underwent rigorous endurance and flight validation tests, demonstrating consistent thrust performance and fuel efficiency across varied altitudes. The company collaborated with leading Indian test facilities to achieve certification benchmarks comparable with global propulsion standards.

With the Indra line entering production, Raghu Vamsi positions itself as a key private-sector contributor to India’s defence and aerospace engine technology ecosystem. The firm is expected to supply these engines for upcoming programmes involving indigenous drone swarms and subsonic cruise platforms, reducing dependency on foreign engine imports.

Technical Specifications of Indra Series Turbojet Engines


ParameterSpecificationDescription
Engine FamilyIndra SeriesIndigenous turbojet engines developed by Raghu Vamsi Group
OriginIndia100% designed, developed, and manufactured domestically
TypeSingle-spool, axial-flow turbojetCompact architecture optimised for drones and subsonic systems
Thrust Class300 N – 500 N (variable by model)Suitable for small UAVs, target drones, and loitering munitions
Fuel TypeAviation Kerosene (JP-5/JP-8)Supports standard fuels used by military-grade UAVs
Compressor StageMulti-stage axialEnsures efficient air compression and dynamic performance stability
MaterialsHigh-temperature alloy and advanced compositesBalances strength, heat tolerance, and lightweight efficiency
Ignition SystemElectronic start-upProvides reliable ignition with quick restart capability
Control SystemDigital Engine Control Unit (DECU)Enables precise thrust modulation and real-time telemetry feedback
LubricationSelf-contained oil systemDesigned for long endurance missions with minimal maintenance
ApplicationsAerial targets, loitering munitions, UAVs, micro-cruise platformsAligns with defence and unmanned system requirements
Flight-Readiness StatusCertified and production-readySuccessfully tested for endurance, thermal and thrust consistency
Export CapabilityUnder evaluationMeets preliminary standards for allied defence partnership use

IDN (With Agency Inputs)