



Bangalore-Based Prime Tooling, a deep technology start-up based in Bangalore, is gearing up to test an indigenous long-range missile engine on the Barak missile series by February 2026.





This new missile engine is engineered to enhance the operational range of the Barak missile from its current capabilities to an extended reach of 400 to 600 kilometres





The engine is also touted to potentially enable missile speeds up to Mach 2, representing a significant performance leap.





This development targets a transformation of the Barak missile series, which is a key part of India's air and sea defence systems. Most likely, the testing will involve a modified version of the Barak-8 missile, a joint India-Israel project currently limited to around 100 kilometres.





The indigenous engine is expected to expand this range substantially, increasing the missile's strategic and tactical flexibility.





Prime Tooling's indigenous engine project aligns with India's broader drive to enhance its self-reliance in missile technology and defence production.





By replacing or upgrading current propulsion systems with domestically developed engines, India aims to reduce dependency on external suppliers, improve performance parameters, and achieve cost benefits.





The successful integration and testing of this engine in the Barak series are poised to bolster India's missile defence capabilities in the coming years.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







