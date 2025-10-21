



Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Ltd., has achieved a landmark in India’s semiconductor industry by rolling out the country’s first commercially manufactured Multi-Chip Module (MCM) from its advanced Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.





The company has delivered 900 Intelligent Power Modules (IPM5) to Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOS), a California-based semiconductor firm, under the India Semiconductor Mission 1.0 initiative.





The IPM5 module is a highly sophisticated power device integrating 17 individual dies, including six insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), two controller integrated circuits, six fast recovery diodes (FRDs), and three additional diodes, consolidated into a single high-performance unit. This innovation marks a significant step in India’s capability to assemble and test complex semiconductor power modules domestically, which are vital for applications in automotive, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and clean energy sectors.





The Sanand facility features state-of-the-art high-precision assembly lines, automated testing systems, and cleanroom infrastructure designed for export-grade quality and high-volume manufacturing.





The pilot production line began operations in April 2025, with the plant’s capacity currently poised to produce up to 3,000 units daily. Kaynes Semicon plans to scale mass production further, aiming for a capacity of 6.3 million chips per day by January 2026.





This milestone is an important demonstration of India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem, contributing significantly to reducing reliance on imports and establishing India as a trusted node in the global semiconductor supply chain.





The partnership with AOS and strategic relations including Mitsui & Co. reinforce India’s aspirations under the “Make in India” and Semiconductor India Mission frameworks to become a major global player in semiconductor manufacturing.





The intelligent power module integrated by Kaynes controls and protects electrical power flow in various systems like electric motors, enhancing efficiency and compactness in design.





This breakthrough delivery firmly positions Kaynes Semicon’s Sanand facility as a pioneering hub for advanced semiconductor packaging and testing in the country, heralding a new era in India’s electronic manufacturing and export capabilities.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







