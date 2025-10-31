



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election rallies in Nalanda and Sheikhpura, accusing him of lacking the courage to confront United States President Donald Trump.





Gandhi’s remarks followed Trump’s repeated claim that it was Washington’s intervention which stopped a potential India-Pakistan conflict after Operation Sindoor. According to Gandhi, the Prime Minister’s decision to skip his scheduled U.S. visit reflected fear rather than diplomacy.





He challenged Modi to publicly deny the American President’s assertions, arguing that a strong leader should defend India’s position on the world stage.





Drawing a comparison with his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul cited her defiance during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. He said she had then told the U.S. President that India feared no external power, a trait he claimed is missing in the current leadership.





Gandhi reiterated his charge that the NDA had come to power through electoral malpractice during the last Lok Sabha elections. He accused the ruling alliance of weakening constitutional values and attempting to dismantle the framework originally laid down by Dr. B R Ambedkar. Describing the Constitution as the “voice of Hindustan,” he urged voters to defend it from what he called the BJP-RSS attempt to impose control over democratic rights.





Gandhi drew a contrast between “two Indias” — one belonging to ordinary citizens and the other to a small elite linked to Modi’s government. He claimed that this economic disparity was most visible in states such as Bihar, which remained trapped in poverty and underdevelopment. The Congress leader promised that if the INDIA bloc were voted to power, it would govern on behalf of farmers, labourers, Dalits, and weaker communities, ensuring inclusion for all social sections.





Agencies







