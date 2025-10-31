



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has called for a stronger role from private industry and start-ups in accelerating the development of its next-generation integrated air defence initiative, the Sudarshan Chakra project.

This initiative aims to establish a fully indigenous, multi-layered defensive network capable of countering diverse aerial threats, including aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, by 2035.





The Sudarshan Chakra system is designed as a comprehensive nationwide security shield supported by satellite-based surveillance, advanced phased-array radar networks and Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) such as high-energy lasers and microwave





systems. It seeks to provide seamless coordination across military and civilian domains through real-time target detection, tracking and interception. The DRDO’s Electronics and Communication System (ECS) Cluster hosted the ‘Samanvay 2025’ Industry Synergy Meet in Bangalore on 29–30 October to consolidate cooperation with industry partners on this initiative.





Dr B K Das, Director General of the ECS Cluster at DRDO, emphasised that the project has gained urgency following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to accelerate work and scale production capabilities.





He stated that the government expects defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) to collaborate openly with start-ups, leveraging their innovation in the areas of sensors, electronics and aerospace platforms.





He also urged start-ups involved in aircraft and Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) systems to share technologies and expand into large-scale systems integration, including indigenous aircraft engine development.





Das noted that the Sudarshan Chakra framework would also rely on advanced indigenous seeker technologies—radio frequency, imaging infrared and millimetre-wave seekers—to improve the precision and agility of surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles.





Start-ups have been encouraged to participate in these domains to reduce reliance on imported components and achieve greater self-sufficiency.





Highlighting a major internal transformation drive within DRDO, Das stated that a ‘DRDO 2.0’ approach has been initiated to modernise its laboratories, workforce and manufacturing ecosystem. Each laboratory is being assessed against international benchmarks and key performance indicators in missiles, radar systems, electronic warfare and weapon technologies.





He added that the push to deliver perfect, high-quality systems at scale reflects the “phenomenal responsibility” placed upon the scientific community by national leadership.





Bharat Electronics Limited Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain underlined the goal of achieving full indigenisation across systems and subsystems within the next few years.





He projected that while complete system-level indigenisation could be realised within two to three years, broader PSU integration might take up to five years, and semiconductor self-reliance could take nearly a decade.





Padma Vibhushan Dr R A Mashelkar, former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, supported the DRDO’s approach and urged the government to adopt an Innovation Public Procurement Policy.





He proposed that at least one per cent of every ministry’s annual budget should be allocated for innovation-driven procurement, ensuring a steady market for emerging domestic technologies and nurturing long-term industrial capability.





Participants at the event reflected on the lessons from Operation Sindoor, describing it as a proving ground for indigenous coordination and deployment of complex weapons systems.





They stressed that artificial intelligence and automation must also be central to future defence systems, enabling faster response cycles, adaptive decision-making and autonomous threat neutralisation across the Sudarshan Chakra’s layered defensive architecture.





Agencies







