



The Indian Army’s decision to upgrade its anti-tank arsenal marks a decisive shift in its readiness for high-intensity armoured warfare.





As modern conflicts increasingly rely on precision-guided munitions and advanced armour, India’s move aims to ensure battlefield superiority across varied terrains, from the deserts of Rajasthan to the mountainous borders of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.





The centrepiece of this modernisation is the induction of the NAG MK-2 missile and its NAMICA MK-2 launch platform. Developed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited, the NAG MK-2 represents a significant technological leap with its imaging infrared seeker, tandem HEAT warhead, and genuine fire-and-forget capability.





It has shown consistent accuracy in recent Pokhran field trials, striking moving and static targets under day and night conditions. The missile’s top-attack and direct-attack modes make it effective against both conventional main battle tanks and advanced reactive armour systems.





The NAMICA MK-2 vehicle, based on a modified BMP-2 platform, enhances the missile’s tactical mobility and battlefield survivability.





With improved thermal sights, digital fire control systems, and battlefield networking capability, it allows crews to engage targets from concealed positions and relocate swiftly after firing. This mobility-focused design is intended to give Indian armoured and mechanised units a decisive edge in fluid battle scenarios.





Parallel to the indigenous induction, the Indian Army’s choice to procure a batch of US-made Javelin missiles serves as a stopgap measure to bolster immediate operational readiness.





The Javelin’s proven performance in NATO theatres, combined with its lightweight, man-portable profile, complements India’s heavier, vehicle-mounted Nag systems. It provides frontline infantry with a rapid-response anti-tank capability suited for high-altitude and border deployments where vehicle mobility is limited.





This blended procurement strategy reflects a pragmatic defence doctrine. By balancing indigenous systems with selective foreign imports, the Army ensures both technological self-reliance and combat reliability.





It also aligns with the broader Make in India initiative, encouraging domestic production while addressing urgent capability gaps.





The overall objective extends beyond tactical enhancement. With China expanding its armoured presence along the Line of Actual Control and Pakistan continuing to modernise its tank fleets, India’s tank-killer program is a clear message of deterrence.





The upgraded arsenal equips Indian forces with credible offensive and defensive capabilities to counter any large-scale mechanised intrusion, reinforcing the country’s focus on network-centric, technology-driven warfare.





Based On Republic World Video Report



