



India and Australia are entering a new phase in their defence partnership, with both nations aiming to co-develop and co-produce advanced military technologies and platforms to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific.





During the first India-Australia Defence Industry Business Roundtable held in Sydney, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh invited Australian businesses to collaborate with India on cutting-edge defence manufacturing and innovation projects.





Singh emphasised that the bilateral relationship has reached a “pivotal juncture,” offering an opportunity to transform the India-Australia defence partnership from cooperation to co-creation.





He highlighted that under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2020, both countries share a common vision for a secure, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.





The Defence Minister extended an invitation to Australian companies to participate in co-development and co-production initiatives in several high-tech sectors.





These include propulsion systems, autonomous underwater vehicles, flight simulation technologies, advanced materials, and green shipbuilding. Singh also remarked on India’s growing capabilities in these domains through indigenous programs under the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.





Rajnath Singh welcomed Australia’s proposal for a reciprocal provision of defence articles and services, describing it as a major step toward deeper defence cooperation. He acknowledged Canberra’s decision to classify India as a “top-tier partner” and remove certain regulatory barriers to technology sharing, which reflects growing mutual trust and confidence between the two nations.





During his address, Singh emphasised the extensive opportunities for cooperation in naval shipbuilding and maintenance. He noted that India’s shipyards, known for their strong track record, can offer refit, mid-life upgrades, and maintenance support to Royal Australian Navy vessels as well as ships under Australia’s Pacific Maritime Security Programme. This collaboration could help both sides build a more integrated and resilient maritime domain industrial base.





He also underlined the potential for joint research and development in autonomous systems and eco-friendly ship technologies. By diversifying supply chains, investing in industrial innovation, and building joint capacities, Singh stated, India and Australia can contribute meaningfully to a secure and self-reliant Indo-Pacific region.





Singh stressed that these collaborative ventures should not only be economically beneficial but also strategically transformative. He called for building interoperable, advanced platforms that align with the strategic objectives of both nations and enhance regional security architecture.





Highlighting India’s strengths, the minister pointed out that the country’s diverse manufacturing base, robust shipbuilding infrastructure, and vibrant private-sector innovation ecosystem make it an attractive and reliable partner for Australia.





He reaffirmed that India is progressively liberalising its defence production ecosystem by simplifying compliance procedures and introducing incentive schemes to encourage foreign partnerships and innovation.





In conclusion, Rajnath Singh’s visit and statements mark a defining stage in India-Australia defence relations. With shared geopolitical interests, industrial capabilities, and strategic intent, both countries are poised to shape a cooperative and technologically advanced Indo-Pacific security framework rooted in co-development, co-production, and mutual trust.





Based On PTI Report







