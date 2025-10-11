



The President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, will undertake a state visit to India from October 13 to 16, 2025, at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. This will mark his first official visit to India as Head of State.





The visit aims to further deepen the longstanding ties between the two nations, which share historical, cultural, and spiritual connections rooted in Buddhism.





President Khurelsukh will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives. During his stay, he will participate in high-level meetings with Indian leaders to discuss bilateral cooperation and strategic initiatives.





President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to host a ceremonial banquet in honour of President Khurelsukh. The visiting dignitary will also hold formal talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations. Other meetings are planned with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, reflecting the wide-ranging nature of Indo-Mongolian engagement.





Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in December 1955, marking 70 years of partnership in 2025. The relationship, described as one of “Strategic Partners, Spiritual Brothers, and Third Neighbours,” is built on shared values of democracy and mutual respect. India opened its resident mission in Ulaanbaatar on February 22, 1971, further institutionalizing the partnership that began with concurrent accreditation through the Indian Ambassador to Moscow.





Over the decades, India and Mongolia have expanded cooperation across a variety of sectors including defence and security, development partnership, mining, energy, information technology, healthcare, education, and cultural exchange.





The relationship is guided by what has been termed the “4 Ds” – Dharma, Democracy, Development Partnership, and Digital Development Cooperation – which symbolise the multidimensional framework of these ties.





The upcoming state visit provides an opportunity for both nations’ leadership to assess progress on ongoing initiatives and to outline a shared vision for the future of the strategic partnership. Both sides are also expected to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, particularly in the context of strengthening peace, connectivity, and sustainable development in Asia.





Through this visit, India and Mongolia aim to reinforce their cooperation not only as close partners but also as nations bound by centuries-old civilizational and spiritual linkages, reaffirming their commitment to deepening ties for the mutual prosperity of their peoples.





Based On ANI Report







