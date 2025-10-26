



Russia has conducted a successful test of its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, also known as the 9M730 or SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO. The long-range weapon, designed to fly on nuclear propulsion, reportedly travelled 14,000 kilometres over roughly 15 hours during its latest flight test on 21 October 2025. This test marks the most extensive and sustained demonstration of the Burevestnik’s claimed capabilities to date.





President Vladimir Putin, who described the system as “invincible,” stated that the missile possesses an almost unlimited range and an unpredictable flight path, making it capable of bypassing all existing and foreseeable missile defence systems. He stressed that the weapon represents technology not possessed by any other nation, underscoring Russia’s lead in strategic deterrent advancements.





According to Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, the missile operated entirely on nuclear propulsion throughout its flight, distinguishing it from earlier trials. He noted that the test demonstrated the weapon’s endurance and verified its ability to maintain flight for extended durations while remaining undetectable and uncontested by enemy defences.





Putin acknowledged that at one stage Russian experts doubted the feasibility of developing such a weapon. However, he said the Burevestnik’s successful test flight had now proven its operational viability. The President has directed his military command to determine how the missile should be classified within Russia’s strategic arsenal and to begin preparations for its eventual deployment infrastructure.





The test follows closely on the heels of a series of strategic nuclear exercises that Putin oversaw earlier in the week, involving land-, air-, and sea-based nuclear forces. He asserted that Russia’s nuclear deterrent is operating at a level of modernity surpassing all other global powers, including the United States.





Russia and the United States together hold approximately 87% of the world’s nuclear stockpile, with 5,459 warheads credited to Moscow and 5,177 to Washington, based on figures from the Federation of American Scientists. Putin highlighted that the readiness and modernised capability of Russia’s strategic arsenal ensure the full protection and security of the Russian Federation and the Union State alliance with Belarus.





The latest Burevestnik test reinforces Russia’s intent to maintain strategic military parity — and potentially dominance — in next-generation nuclear technologies. It signals a new phase in the ongoing global competition for strategic reach, endurance, and deterrence credibility beyond conventional missile defence barriers.