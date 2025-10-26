



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch the CMS-03 military communication satellite, also known as GSAT-7R, on 2 November 2025 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.





The mission will use India’s heavy-lift LVM3-M5 rocket and represents a major step in bolstering the country’s maritime security and strategic communication infrastructure.





Funded by the Ministry of Defence at approximately ₹1,589 crores, the GSAT-7R satellite is designed exclusively for the Indian Navy as the successor to GSAT-7 (Rukmini), which has been operational since 2013. With a mass of 2,650 kilograms, it will operate in geostationary orbit, providing continuous, secure communication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region.





GSAT-7R will enhance the Navy’s ability to conduct network-centric operations by linking ships, submarines, aircraft, and maritime command centres. Its payload will operate across UHF, S, C, and Ku frequency bands, ensuring resilient voice, video, and data communication up to 2,000 kilometres from the coastline. With a mission life of seven years, the satellite will support surveillance, reconnaissance, navigation, and meteorological observation, significantly strengthening India’s maritime situational awareness.





The mission will be launched aboard ISRO’s LVM-3, the nation’s most powerful indigenous launch vehicle. The 43.5-metre-tall launcher, with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, features two S200 solid boosters, a liquid-fuelled L110 core stage with twin Vikas engines, and a cryogenic C-25 upper stage driven by the CE20 engine.





Consistently successful in all seven previous missions, including the Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 moon missions, the LVM-3 has proven its reliability.





Following CMS-03, ISRO plans another LVM-3 mission in December 2025 to deploy BlueBird-6—a 6.5-tonne commercial satellite from a U.S. client—one of the heaviest payloads ever launched from India. This back-to-back schedule underscores the growing efficiency and commercial capabilities of India’s space sector.





GSAT-7R will dramatically upgrade the Navy’s secure communication network, enabling smoother coordination across operations, especially in strategic oceanic regions. The system will reduce dependence on foreign communication satellites and support defence autonomy. Presently, at least ten Indian satellites perform dedicated strategic roles, underpinning joint-service operations in communication, intelligence, and navigation.





The launch comes as the global military communication market accelerates—from $34.28 billion in 2025 to a projected $55.77 billion by 2032. The military satellite industry alone is expected to reach $30 billion by 2032, driven by strong investments in secure and high-bandwidth systems by leading defence firms such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and BAE Systems.





India currently accounts for less than 2% of the world’s commercial space market but aims to expand this share to 10% over the next decade. By launching more than 430 satellites for 34 countries, ISRO has generated over ₹3,100 crores in global revenue. Forecasts indicate that the Asia–Pacific market, led by India, could reach $169 billion by 2030.





The broader space environment is witnessing rapid innovation. Next-generation low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations like Starlink, Project Kuiper, and China’s Guowang are transforming global connectivity. Simultaneously, AI, machine learning, and quantum encryption are redefining satellite control and secure communications. ISRO’s inclusion of such technologies in upcoming missions ensures sustained competitiveness and efficiency.





India is also aligning its space endeavours with global sustainability practices, promoting debris management and responsible utilisation of orbital slots. Following its participation in the Artemis Accords in 2023 and projects such as NISAR with NASA, India continues to strengthen its role as a reliable space partner for over 60 nations.





The CMS-03 mission is a key component of ISRO’s long-term roadmap that includes the 2027 Gaganyaan human spaceflight, the planned Indian space station by 2035, and interplanetary missions like Chandrayaan-4 and Shukrayaan. ISRO intends to triple its satellite count and increase its annual launch capacity significantly over the next four years.





The GSAT-7R launch represents a critical milestone in India’s evolution as a comprehensive space and defence power. It blends technological expertise with strategic foresight, ensuring maritime dominance, communication resilience, and sovereign control over defence-grade satellite networks. The mission underscores India’s rising stature as a key driver of innovation, security, and collaboration in the global space landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







