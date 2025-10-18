



Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, highlighted the key achievements of bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow during a seminar on Thursday.





The seminar held at the Vivekananda International Foundation in New Delhi marked a significant milestone in India-Russia relations, celebrating twenty-five years since the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership.





Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov addressed the gathering, reflecting on the sustained progress and enduring strength of bilateral cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi. He underscored the depth of India-Russia ties, which continue to expand across multiple sectors despite evolving global dynamics.





Ambassador Alipov detailed key achievements in trade, economy, science and technology, and humanitarian collaboration. Central to his remarks was the emphasis on flagship projects that symbolise the resilience and diversification of the strategic partnership.





He highlighted joint efforts in space exploration and Arctic research, areas that represent the forward-looking nature of Indo-Russian engagement.





He also pointed to deepening military-technical cooperation and energy security initiatives, particularly in peaceful nuclear technologies, as defining components of the relationship.





The Ambassador further noted that the forthcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, scheduled for later this year, will mark another landmark occasion—the fifteenth anniversary of the elevation of the partnership to a special and privileged strategic level.





This dual celebration underscores the continuity and maturity of dialogue between the two nations, ensuring that their partnership remains one of mutual respect and strategic balance.





Prominent Indian figures participated in the seminar, including Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Member of Parliament and former Foreign Secretary; Ambassador D. Bala Venkatesh Varma, Member of the National Security Advisory Board and former envoy to Russia; and Dr Arvind Gupta, Director of the Vivekananda International Foundation.





Their contributions lent a broader perspective to the discussion, highlighting India’s consistent appreciation of its time-tested ties with Russia.





The event featured a thematic exhibition curated by the Russian Embassy, showcasing the evolution of the India-Russia strategic partnership over the years. It attracted representatives from academic, political, and media circles, reaffirming widespread interest in the partnership’s historical roots and contemporary relevance.





Speaking on President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India, Ambassador Alipov confirmed that preparations were progressing “very intensively” with a comprehensive agenda encompassing economic cooperation, defence, and technological collaboration. He expressed optimism about the productivity of the visit, expected to take place in early December, following consultations between both governments.





According to diplomatic sources, the final dates for President Putin’s visit are being arranged, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov likely to travel to India beforehand to discuss final details and bilateral agreements.





The Kremlin had previously announced the planned visit, with Lavrov later reiterating the schedule during his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly session on 27 September.





The discussions are expected to reinforce cooperation in key areas including trade, energy, defence, and emerging technologies—pillars that continue to underpin the enduring partnership between India and Russia.





Based On ANI Report







