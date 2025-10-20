India’s effort to enhance the survivability and combat endurance of its front-line Su-30MKI fleet has entered a decisive phase, as indigenous radar-absorbent material (RAM) applications are being trialled on prototype aircraft.





India's Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur has developed a polyurethane-based RAM paint with magnetic functional fillers that absorb radar waves effectively while being durable enough to withstand extreme environmental conditions.





This paint is applied strategically on high-RCS surfaces, enhancing survivability by shrinking detection ranges against modern radars.





Official reports and statements from defence sources confirm that this initiative is a vital component of the broader “Super Sukhoi” upgrade program, aimed at reducing the aircraft’s radar cross-section (RCS) through a strategic mix of material science and electronic warfare innovations.





The targeted RCS reduction focuses on applying RAM coatings to high-reflectivity zones, including engine air intakes, canards, leading edges and weapon pylons—areas that contribute most significantly to radar visibility.





Defence scientists have clarified that while these measures will not convert the Su-30MKI into a stealth aircraft, they are expected to considerably reduce its detection range by hostile radar systems, thereby enhancing its first-look, first-kill advantage.





Supporting this low-observability push is the indigenous development of polyurethane-based RAM paint by the Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur (DLJ). The paint formulation has undergone a series of trials for resistivity, thermal stability and electromagnetic absorption across a broad frequency spectrum to suit the Su-30MKI’s operational parameters.





HAL engineers are reportedly applying this material in modular sections, allowing phased upgrades to airframes without a complete redesign—making the approach both time-efficient and cost-effective.





Recent imagery showed a HAL test bed Sukhoi Su-30MKI fitted with a contrasting-coloured RAM panel, confirming visible progress in prototype testing.





The RCS-reduction work is perfectly aligned with the comprehensive “Super Sukhoi” modernisation roadmap, which also includes the integration of the Virupaksha indigenously developed AESA radar, a fully digital panoramic glass cockpit, and an advanced indigenous electronic warfare suite.





The program uses modular RAM kits applied to key aircraft sections such as air intakes, leading edges, and other areas that generate high radar reflections, aiming especially at reducing frontal and side (beam) RCS.





This selective application of RAM panels, combined with sealant treatments and careful management of panel edges around major scattering points, allows the Su-30MKI to lower its radar signature without requiring a complete airframe redesign.





This multi-layered modernisation will introduce new-generation long-range weapons such as the Astra MK-2 and Rudram series of missiles, extending the Su-30MKI’s offensive reach.





While this does not make the Su-30MKI fully stealthy like a fifth-generation fighter, it significantly improves its survivability in contested airspace by making the aircraft harder to detect from long distances.





The modular RAM kits also have advantages for mission flexibility and maintenance, as the panels can be mission based on operational needs, balancing weight and performance trade-offs.





This RCS reduction complements other tactics and electronic warfare measures to enhance the overall survivability of the Super-30 fleet, helping maintain the backbone of the Indian Air Force's fighter capability in the face of advanced radar threats.





In summary, the Su-30MKI's RCS reduction efforts consist of:





Use of modular RAM panels targeted at frontal and beam radar aspects Polyurethane-based RAM paint developed indigenously for durability and absorption Sealants and panel-edge treatments around major radar scatterers Missionisable RAM kits enabling operational flexibility Overall aim to reduce radar detection ranges without major changes to aircraft design Complementary to EW and tactical measures for survivability





This ongoing upgrade balances the aircraft’s radar signature reduction with weight, maintenance, and performance considerations, making the Su-30MKI stealthier and more effective in contested modern battle environments.





