



United States President Donald Trump announced that he had a “truly great meeting” with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, leading to a series of significant accords intended to strengthen trade relations, energy cooperation, and drug control efforts between the two nations.





In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, President Trump revealed that both leaders had reached a wide understanding that would reduce tensions built up over recent months.





He emphasised that “enormous respect” exists between the United States and China, expressing optimism that the new agreements would deepen that relationship.





A major breakthrough came with China’s decision to authorise the purchase of “massive amounts” of U.S. agricultural products, notably soybeans and sorghum. Trump lauded the move as “a great gesture” to American farmers, urging them to expand operations, recalling his previous encouragement for agricultural investment during his earlier administration.





Speaking aboard Air Force One, President Trump confirmed that Chinese purchases of farm goods would start “immediately.” This follows a period of trade stagnation after China halted imports of U.S. soybeans earlier in the year, in response to increased U.S. tariffs. While Washington had contemplated support packages for affected farmers, the recent government shutdown had delayed such measures.





The two nations have agreed to a one-year trade pact that will see tariffs on Chinese imports reduced from 57 per cent to 47 per cent. Trump described it as a “deal that can be renewed annually,” expressing confidence in its long-term continuation. He linked the tariff reduction to China’s commitment to clamp down on fentanyl production and trafficking, a pressing issue in the U.S. opioid crisis.





President Trump noted that Beijing had already begun implementing measures to curb fentanyl smuggling, calling the tariff reduction “a reward for serious and visible action.” He acknowledged that fentanyl abuse had devastated numerous American communities, and said that this cooperation marks “a real shift” in addressing the crisis.





Beyond trade and drug control, the two sides also reached consensus on energy and mineral supply issues. China will purchase American oil and gas, including resources from Alaska, while ensuring a steady flow of rare earth minerals and critical materials to the U.S. Trump said an expansive U.S.–China energy accord is likely soon, as corporate leaders from both countries prepare for talks.





The White House later described the resolution of tensions over rare earth minerals as “settled,” marking a notable success for industries dependent on high-tech materials. The deal is expected to stabilise supply chains vital to defence and electronics sectors.





Concluding his five-day visit to Asia, President Trump thanked Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea for their hospitality. He also extended his appreciation to other nations, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, for their participation in diplomatic engagements and trade dinners during his trip.





According to Trump, “hundreds of billions of dollars” in investments are flowing into the United States as a result of renewed international confidence.





The Trump–Xi meeting occurred against a backdrop of escalating economic rivalry and new technology restrictions. Beijing had earlier limited exports of critical materials, while Washington signalled future controls on AI and software-related technologies. The Busan meeting was therefore viewed as a crucial opportunity to de-escalate trade frictions ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju.





The White House has characterised the President’s Asia tour as a “remarkable trip” that secured diplomatic and economic breakthroughs.





In addition to the Xi meeting, Trump also witnessed the signing of the Cambodia–Thailand peace agreement and held discussions with Japan’s first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. According to official statements, his visit “secured billions in investments, ended a regional conflict, and produced a historic accord with China.”





