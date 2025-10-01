



US President Donald Trump unveiled what he described as a “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The central premise of the plan is to transform Gaza into a “deradicalized terror-free zone” that no longer poses a security threat to its neighbours.





According to Trump, the plan calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, an Israeli military withdrawal to pre-agreed lines, the suspension of all bombardments, and the freezing of battlefield positions. Within 72 hours of Israel formally accepting the agreement, all hostages—both living and deceased—would need to be returned.





The agreement also includes a structured prisoner exchange: Israel would release 250 prisoners serving life sentences, along with 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023. This group would include all women and children. In addition, for every deceased Israeli hostage returned, the remains of 15 Gazans would also be transferred back.





In his remarks, Trump emphasised the active participation of Pakistan’s leadership. He noted that both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir had been involved “from the very beginning” of the negotiations. Trump revealed that just as he was preparing for the press event, he received a formal statement from both Sharif and Munir expressing full endorsement of the pact, describing it as “100 per cent support.”





Earlier this summer, Munir had visited Washington for a White House luncheon hosted by Trump. More recently, Sharif and Munir jointly met Trump in Washington on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. Their endorsement marks a rare public alignment between US and Pakistani leadership on a Middle East peace initiative of this scale.





The rollout of Trump’s Gaza plan was presented as a regionally coordinated effort. Trump highlighted extensive consultations with Arab and Muslim leaders, including the King of Saudi Arabia, the Emir of Qatar, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto.





Many of these leaders, Trump said, provided critical input on what terms they could accept. Some joined the discussions in person, while others participated by phone or through subsequent meetings. Trump underscored this collaborative nature, positioning it as a collective roadmap rather than a unilateral American directive.





Following Trump’s announcement, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt issued a joint statement. The ministers welcomed Trump’s leadership, acknowledging his “sincere efforts” to end the conflict. They collectively praised the proposal as a framework that would rebuild Gaza, prevent displacement of Palestinians, and avoid any annexation of the West Bank.





The statement affirmed their commitment to work constructively with the United States to ensure successful implementation. Key demands reflected in the joint statement included: unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, total Israeli withdrawal, a robust security mechanism for all sides, and eventual integration of Gaza into a Palestinian state alongside the West Bank, in line with the two-state solution and international law.





If pursued, Trump’s plan symbolises one of the most significant diplomatic pushes toward resolving the Gaza conflict since October 2023. Its provisions—particularly around hostages, prisoner exchanges, and Israeli withdrawal—address the core issues fueling hostilities.





Pakistan’s visible role in the negotiations may mark a new phase in its diplomatic positioning, elevating Sharif and Munir as active contributors to Middle Eastern conflict resolution. This also represents a notable moment in Pakistan-US relations, given recent years of strained interaction.





Whether Israel, Hamas, and other stakeholders will embrace the full terms of the proposal remains uncertain. However, Trump’s announcement signals both regional and global momentum toward a negotiated ceasefire, supported by key Arab and Muslim states, as well as Pakistan’s unprecedented direct involvement.





