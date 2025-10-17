



The United Kingdom and India have embarked on what UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker termed an “era of defence co-production,” signalling a decisive evolution in bilateral strategic cooperation.





The announcement, made aboard HMS Richmond at Mumbai Port during the ongoing UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG25) deployment to the Indo-Pacific, reflects a deepening trust and maturity in the defence relationship between the two democracies.





The reception titled “Alive with Opportunity: A UK-India Partnership Celebration,” hosted by the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai, marked a key moment in bilateral diplomacy. Attended by India’s Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and senior UK officials, the event coincided with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first official visit to India. The presence of HMS Richmond underscored the maritime strength of the partnership through the CSG25’s regional engagement.





Lord Coaker emphasised a critical shift in the partnership’s nature—from traditional defence trade toward collaborative co-development and production. His remarks highlighted shared strategic and economic objectives underpinning future cooperation.





Referring to Exercise Konkan, conducted between HMS Prince of Wales and India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, he noted that joint operations now reflect full-spectrum interoperability and mutual confidence between the two naval forces.





As part of the visit, the UK and India concluded two major agreements signalling the industrial depth of the evolving alliance. The first is a £350 million contract for supplying Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) to the Indian Army, enhancing India’s precision-strike capacity while supporting high-skill manufacturing jobs in the UK.





The second, valued at £250 million, establishes a joint initiative for developing electric propulsion systems for naval vessels—an important step toward next-generation maritime energy solutions under “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”





Lord Coaker reinforced that defence cooperation is not only a strategic necessity but also an economic catalyst, aligning with the British government’s agenda of using “defence as an engine for growth.” He noted that such cross-national co-production projects promote economic resilience while advancing mutual security interests across the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.





The UK’s engagement with India through CSG25 affirms its long-term Indo-Pacific commitment and strategic recalibration under the “Global Britain” vision. With British defence spending expected to rise to 2.6% of GDP by 2027, London is investing substantially in maintaining forward presence and reinforcing partnerships with key regional powers, notably India.





The deployment of HMS Prince of Wales and its integration with India’s navy during joint exercises demonstrates the operational dimension of this strategy.





British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron reiterated that India is central to the UK’s Indo-Pacific strategy and broader global governance goals. She described the CSG25 visit as a manifestation of shared ambition and outlined a joint “Vision 2035” roadmap aimed at cooperation in defence technology, critical supply chains, and maritime security. This roadmap underlines both countries’ intent to jointly address global security challenges and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.





The UK-India defence partnership is now transitioning into a technology-driven and trust-based framework. From advanced naval interoperability to industrial co-creation, both countries are focusing on innovation, capability sharing, and long-term strategic alignment.





Lord Coaker’s Mumbai address encapsulated this evolution—a shared trajectory toward sustained co-production that will underpin stability, security, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific for the coming decade.





